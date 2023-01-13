Read full article on original website
7’s HERO: 14-year-old Eagle boy starts Brody’s Bricks, a nonprofit that brings the joy of Lego to kids in Idaho hospitals
IDAHO, USA — 14-year-old Brody Gassen has always had a love for Legos. You'll often find him at Bricknowlogy in Eagle. The store is packed with every Lego set you can imagine, and it's a Lego lover's paradise. "Sometimes I organize them, and sometimes I take them apart and...
Kuna Businesses Share Their Thoughts About the Rodeo Being Canceled
With recent news about the rodeo being canceled in Kuna, we wanted to hear from local businesses about what they think of the situation. What’s their overall consensus? Are people on board with this decision?. Here’s the story in case you missed it, or keep reading for a quick...
Amazing Caldwell Fire Rescues Dog 30 Feet In The Air [photos]
We all know the story of the commitment between the chicken and the pig. The chicken lays the eggs, and the pig becomes the meal. A Caldwell dog's devotion is making national headlines for his quest to catch a squirrel. However, the chase led to the canine being rescued by the Caldwell Fire Department.
Fundraiser, benefit concert held for 11-year-old girl injured by boulder
EMMETT, Idaho — Bailey Erickson is an 11-year-old from Emmett. She was at her grandparent’s house playing outside with her little brother and climbing on rocks, when a boulder suddenly moved, falling on Bailey and crushing her leg. To show support for Bailey, the community packed Ironwood Bar...
Boise Minimalists Will Appreciate This $3M Home With Simple, Modern Lines
Minimalist interior design is characterized by clean lines, simple geometric shapes, and a monochromatic palette where color is utilized as an accent, not the focal point. The aesthetic is typically coupled with an open floor plan that allows for an abundance of natural light to fill the space. Streamlined décor fosters a comfortable and calm sanctuary vibe the minimalist finds essential.
Total Insanity Expected as ‘Shrek’ Themed Rave Invades Boise
What do Boise, Raving, and Shrek all have in common?. This does not mean, however, that they can't all get along and one event coming to the Treasure Valley is going to make them all gel. Are you down?. It's a Shrek-themed Rave taking place downtown and while it makes...
See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb
The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
A Beloved Boise Food Truck Business Needs Our Support & Prayers
This has to be one of the most heartbreaking stories I've ever had to share with you but I firmly believe that some good will come of sharing this with you. As soon as I read the story, I immediately thought: "The community will rally and this family will endure."
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer
The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Charming $534K Home in Boise’s North End Will Steal Your Heart
Before we dive in, kudos, high-fives, and the raising of many glasses are called for here. To the one/ones who updated this historic North End Boise home, brava! You rose to the occasion like an HGTV rockstar!. Boise, Idaho. Located in the heart of Boise's Historic North End, this charming...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Will Weiser Be Getting a New Traffic Light at the Intersection of Highway 95 and Main Street?
The answer is yes, a new traffic light will be going up at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 95. When, is the question now. Mayor Randy Hibberd announced at Monday’s City Council meeting that Weiser is on the list for receiving that new traffic light, but it is not scheduled to happen until 2029.
Road rage incidents on the rise, Caldwell Police has some advice
CALDWELL, Idaho — Road rage incidents are increasing across the valley. Caldwell Police has some tips to keep in mind if you find yourself the victim of a road rage incident. 1. Never pull over or engage with the driver. If you need to pull over, find a place...
Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.
'Our spirits are crushed': Mother grieves loss of 10-year-old son who was fatally struck by pickup truck
Drayko Gaudlip loved riding his scooter and playing basketball. Last week, his life was cut short. “Our spirits are crushed,” his mother, Kimberly McBride, said. Gaudlip, 10, was struck by a red Chevrolet pickup truck while he was riding a scooter on Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive in Meridian on Monday evening. The...
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
