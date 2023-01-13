ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiser, ID

Boise Minimalists Will Appreciate This $3M Home With Simple, Modern Lines

Minimalist interior design is characterized by clean lines, simple geometric shapes, and a monochromatic palette where color is utilized as an accent, not the focal point. The aesthetic is typically coupled with an open floor plan that allows for an abundance of natural light to fill the space. Streamlined décor fosters a comfortable and calm sanctuary vibe the minimalist finds essential.
See Inside The Boise Boys’ Latest Massive Luxury Airbnb

The Boise Boys, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, have designed several unique houses in the Treasure Valley. Some of those homes were purchased cheaply, reimagined, and then resold at a premium. That was the early business model of Timber and Love, the company that they co-owned until recently. While that is still part of what they do, Timber and Love is also a full-service real estate company, and Luke is trying to become a national design star. He purchased the company outright in September 2020, when Clint decided to return to his home state of Texas. In October, he released his design book, Americana Soul: Homes Designed With Love, Comfort, and Intention.
GoFundMe set up for family of 2-year-old diagnosed with rare cancer

The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses. Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sortor are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “We have rotating schedules,”...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous

Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
