Vulcan Energy, Stellantis to develop renewable energy assets in Germany
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) is set to invest in a geothermal energy project in Germany with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL.AX) to help power a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, Vulcan said on Tuesday.
UK town to switch off streetlights after midnight to save energy despite crime concerns, hike taxes: report
A town in Wales has included a measure to shut off streetlights from midnight until 6 a.m. in an effort to save energy amid rising costs of living.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
How AI and Machine Learning Help in Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure
Cyber-attacks are becoming increasingly common in today’s highly interconnected world. What was once the stuff of fiction novels and movies, is now an everyday reality. Critical infrastructure (CI) industries such as power, oil and gas, dams, mass transit, and water utilities have become major targets. Furthermore, complex geopolitical situations are resulting in rival nations or rogue actors constantly engaging in cyber-warfare. Major service disruptions caused by these attacks can cause severe outages for common citizens, which is a key driver for the attackers, more than a mere monetary payout.
When Pristine Data Isn’t Pristine
The data that you consider pristine and absolutely perfect for its intended use can turn into an absolute mess overnight if the data is used in a different way. While it isn’t common, there are cases where the current uses for data aren’t impacted by a major underlying quality issue that, if not identified, can totally corrupt a new use of the data. No matter how clean you believe your data to be, you must always revisit that assumption when the data is put to new uses. This blog will explain how this can be and provide a real and very intuitive example.
Google says India antitrust ruling to drive up costs for app developers
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that India’s new antitrust order to change how the company markets its Android platform will drive up costs for app developers, equipment makers, and consequently, consumers. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Google $161 million for exploiting its...
Protecting Business Innovations via Patent
Join NowName: Protecting Business Innovations via Patent. Creator: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Availability: In stock. Price: USD 49.00. Protecting Business Innovations via Patent Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE This course assumes no prior knowledge in law, business or engineering....
China lifts ban on ride-hailing giant Didi’s new user registration
(Reuters) -China’s Didi Global said domestic regulators would allow the ride-hailing giant to resume new user registration effective from Monday, a move signaling its one year and a half-long regulatory-driven revamp is ending. Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned...
How Synthetic Biology Will Define Humanity
Synthetic biology is a rapidly growing field that attempts to build synthetic organisms and systems using engineering principles. The goal of this field is to create new living things and organisms that do not exist in nature or copy existing biological systems for human applications. Traditional biology is a branch of biology that focuses on the study and classification of living organisms.
