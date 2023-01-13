Washington snaps five-game skid, Keion Brooks' double-double propels Huskies over Stanford in 86-69 victory

Read full article on original website
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
No. 8 UCLA's upset bid falls short as No. 2 Stanford surges late
No. 2 Stanford leans on its superior shooting to pull away in the second half of a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA.
Jerry Henderson, record-setting WSU QB and father of a star Cougar, dies at 75
IN THE DAYS BEFORE Air Raids and West Coast offenses, when the run game ruled college football, Jerry Henderson was an anomaly. He broke nearly a dozen Washington State passing records while quarterbacking the Cougars from 1966-68. While modest by today's standards, his 3,411 career passing yards were, at the...
Former UW Linebacker Daniel Heimuli Will Transfer to Arizona
The defender left Montlake after receiving an indefinite suspension.
Husky Kicker Might Be Spring Football's Best Position Battle
Peyton Henry was part of the University of Washington football team for so long, he kicked during three of Chris Petersen's six seasons as head coach. A Danville, California, native, he kicked throughout Jimmy Lake's not quite two full seasons as the Husky sideline leader. He handled the ...
Washington Adds 2023 In-State Wideout Keenan Kuntz To List Of Preferred Walk-Ons
The Washington Huskies continue to find success on the recruiting trail with preferred walk-ons. On Friday, Mead (Spokane, Wa.) ATH Keenan Kuntz announced his decision to walk-on and become the fourth prospect to do so in the 2023 recruiting cycle. In addition to his walk-on offer from the Huskies, Kuntz...
Boys Hoops EVCO 1A: Tenino’s fast start too much for Elma
(Tenino, WA) On a Friday the 13th evening the Elma Eagles nightmare was the 3-point shooting of the Tenino Beavers. Tenino drained 10 from behind the arc and led from start to finish knocking off the 2-0 Eagles to push their own league mark to 3-1. The Beavers, under new Head Coach Ryan Robertson, came into the week facing the top two teams in the EVCO 1A in Eatonville and Elma. A sweep would have been great but after dropping a 7 point loss on Wednesday to the Cruisers they knew they needed to come out firing for a chance to defeat a very good Elma squad and they did just that.
Teammates, coaches reflect on life of fallen Olympia baseball player
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The baseball community in Olympia is mourning the death of a baseball stand-out. The family of 16-year-old Solomon Gardner tells KING 5 the teen attempted suicide, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and then died three weeks later after contracting pneumonia. Gardner’s death is the...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley Repairs Completed
The Coast Guard Alex Haley sits dry docked for repairs and maintenance in Seattle, Washington, Dec. 13, 2022. While in dry dock, the crew and contractors successfully completed more than $6 million worth of repairs. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returned to...
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
Blue Angels Fly into Seattle
This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
Family fears son’s killer could be freed from Washington state prison
Nearly 40 years ago, Kathryn Eng’s brother was murdered in the family’s home in Issaquah. Her brother, Mark Wallace, was just 14 years old when he was killed by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals. In 1985, Schoenhals, then age 20, was sentenced to life in...
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
