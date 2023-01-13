Washington snaps five-game skid, Keion Brooks' double-double propels Huskies over Stanford in 86-69 victory

(Tenino, WA) On a Friday the 13th evening the Elma Eagles nightmare was the 3-point shooting of the Tenino Beavers. Tenino drained 10 from behind the arc and led from start to finish knocking off the 2-0 Eagles to push their own league mark to 3-1. The Beavers, under new Head Coach Ryan Robertson, came into the week facing the top two teams in the EVCO 1A in Eatonville and Elma. A sweep would have been great but after dropping a 7 point loss on Wednesday to the Cruisers they knew they needed to come out firing for a chance to defeat a very good Elma squad and they did just that.

TENINO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO