Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

'It would mean a lot' | Brownsburg's Catchings focused on leading Bulldogs to title

The Brownsburg Bulldogs boys basketball team is head and shoulders above the competition this season, and it's easy to see part of the reason why. Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, is used to standing out, not only for his size, but for his last name. His aunt is former WNBA star Tamika Catchings. She dominated with the Indiana Fever for 15 years. Some might wonder if that presents some pressure for Kanon.
BROWNSBURG, IN
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.  The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his transfer destination Sunday via Twitter, as the upcoming redshirt freshman has transferred to Indiana University. Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one year on Rocky Top. Jackson had five days to pick his new destination before the portal closes, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana safety, brother of former Hoosier LB, announces intent to enter transfer portal

An Indiana player is planning on entering the transfer portal soon, much like his brother did. Both of his brothers are currently committed to Oklahoma. Deland McCullough II is planning on going into the transfer portal. He is the brother of Dasan and Daeh McCullough. Dasan played 12 games at LB for Indiana before transferring to the Sooners. Daeh is a 4-star safety recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Charleston's

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event

INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers

INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine than we saw Saturday and temperatures recovering into the mid-40s, which is 10° above average for this time of year. Our next storm system will push in early Monday. Rain returns on the tail end of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy's southeast side

2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy's southeast side. INDIANAPOLIS, IN
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Indulge Yourself In Pizza & Libations

Back in 2014, Nathan and Leah Huelsebusch chose the sleepy Johnson County town of Bargersville as the site of their first Taxman Brewing Company gastropub. Inspired by the three years they lived in Belgium for business, the couple started serving small-batch dubbels and steak frites in the shadow of the hulking Umbarger & Sons grain elevators across the road, a farm-town metropolis that is equal parts Marvel Universe and Petticoat Junction.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

