The Colorado Buffaloes took on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Bruins took care of business defeating the Buffaloes 68-54 after Jaime Jaquez led all scorers with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Jaylen Clark also added 18 points on the night. UCLA has now won 13-straight games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO