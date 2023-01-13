Butler's Thad Matta sits down with Mark Titus to talk coaching return with Bulldogs, path to greatness with Ohio State & more

INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.

