Indianapolis, IN

Butler's Thad Matta sits down with Mark Titus to talk coaching return with Bulldogs, path to greatness with Ohio State & more

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
saturdaytradition.com

Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall

Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

'It would mean a lot' | Brownsburg's Catchings focused on leading Bulldogs to title

The Brownsburg Bulldogs boys basketball team is head and shoulders above the competition this season, and it's easy to see part of the reason why. Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, is used to standing out, not only for his size, but for his last name. His aunt is former WNBA star Tamika Catchings. She dominated with the Indiana Fever for 15 years. Some might wonder if that presents some pressure for Kanon.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

Castleton Goes International Via Saraga

INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land

Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land. Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. IMPD...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event

INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star

When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in fire at Madison County campground

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

