Butler's Thad Matta sits down with Mark Titus to talk coaching return with Bulldogs, path to greatness with Ohio State & more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
WTHR
'It would mean a lot' | Brownsburg's Catchings focused on leading Bulldogs to title
The Brownsburg Bulldogs boys basketball team is head and shoulders above the competition this season, and it's easy to see part of the reason why. Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot, 8-inch forward, is used to standing out, not only for his size, but for his last name. His aunt is former WNBA star Tamika Catchings. She dominated with the Indiana Fever for 15 years. Some might wonder if that presents some pressure for Kanon.
'Hoosier Roundtable' Podcast: Indiana's Xavier Johnson 'Will Be Back For Sure'
Injured Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said ''oh, of course,'' when asked about returning before the end of the regular season from foot surgery, and he's hoping to be back on the floor sometime in February. ''I'll just let it happen. I want it to be a surprise,'' he said in an exclusive interview on the ''Hoosier Roundtable'' podcast.
Indiana makes adjustments, tightens the defensive screws and has its biggest win over Wisconsin since 2001
Indiana adjusted its defense on Saturday and the result was a thumping of Wisconsin. The Hoosiers didn’t overhelp from the wings, didn’t leave shooters to help in the paint and that led to one of IU’s most dominant defensive Big Ten performances in years. Indiana held Wisconsin...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
Fox 59
Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land
Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. Westfield schools plans to purchase 96 acres of land. Westfield Washington Schools looks to expand with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. IMPD...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event
INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
Indianapolis Recorder
From Broad Ripple to Broadway: Indianapolis’ homegrown star
When Charles Browning was a kid growing up in Broad Ripple, he dreamed of someday making it big. Today that dream has come true. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Browning attended Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities and was heavily involved in local theater at Clowes Memorial Hall and Indiana Repertory Theatre. As a child actor, Browning acted in plays such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Upon This Rock,” recorded voiceover material for McDonald’s and Indiana Black Expo and even filmed commercials for CVS affiliates.
Westfield Washington Schools to purchase 96 acres of land for new middle school
WESTFIELD, Ind.— Westfield Washington Schools is planning an expansion with a recent purchase of over 96 acres of land off State Road 32. “One of the fastest growing districts in Indiana, we just have to be prepared for future building sites and space that we will need to grow,” said Brian Tomamichel, Assistant Superintendent for […]
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Gun found during incident involving two students at Decatur Middle School
According to a statement shared by MSD of Decatur Township, the gun was found by school administrators after two students were detained at the middle school.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
Comments / 0