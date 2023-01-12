ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

Maximus
4d ago

Thanks joey. This is the Democratic plan where the Middle Class gets nailed paying for those on reduced incomes...you know, for "equity."

Reply
3
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Should CA save rainwater to aid future droughts?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With record rainfall over the last several weeks, farmers and local leaders are urging the state to take further action to store more water to help during times of drought. “2020 to 2022 was the driest three-year period in California history, and even if we do find ourselves potentially coming […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why are PG&E bills skyrocketing?

WEST SACRAMENTO – While PG&E is in the middle of restoring power to customers, it is also taking some heated calls.Customers told CBS13 their bills have increased significantly, sometimes by hundreds of dollars.So why are PG&E bills so much higher right now?"It's important that folks understand that PG&E doesn't make a profit on the use of natural gas – when folks are using natural gas," said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson. "That's strictly a pass-along cost that's based on the market price."Smith says cold weather has played a role. There is also higher demand and tighter supplies on the West Coast....
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

California’s Storm Recovery Gets a Boost From Gov. Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday to boost the emergency response to the deadly storms that wallopped the state with floods, mudslides and untold billions of dollars in property damage. The order allows the state to deploy a higher-than-usual number of first responders, waive fees to replace damaged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Storms Slow Down Bay Area Housing Market

The series of Bay Area storms appears to be impacting the local real estate market. Agents and potential buyers tell NBC Bay Area they are pulling back from even listing or looking at homes during the parade of storms slamming the region. For buyers, it's the combination of high prices...
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Reservoirs Reach Their Limits After Weeks of Rain

South Bay reservoirs are spilling over from the constant rain and, now, runoff -- a rare sight generating both concern and excitement. At the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos, crowds gathered Monday to see what was happening, while maybe worrying a little bit about what’s next. The water district...
LOS GATOS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Marin Mudslide Wipes Out Apartment Buildings In Fairfax

A large mudslide in Marin took out the backs of multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday, with at least one building deemed unsafe for living and its 18 residents displaced, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. At least 15 people were evacuated around 10 a.m. on Friday with no injuries were reported — although PG&E shut off service to the area before any more mudslides occurred. [KPIX]
FAIRFAX, CA
pajaronian.com

Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’

SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too

Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy