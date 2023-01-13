REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole. Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...

