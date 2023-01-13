Read full article on original website
Related
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
California reservoirs rise after weeks of storms: See how much
After weeks of atmospheric rivers, bomb cyclones and Pineapple Express moisture, California reservoir levels have seen a steep rise.
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
abc10.com
The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
San Francisco Examiner
Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?
While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
MSNBC
California faces new round of rainfall, flooding
Historic rainstorms continue to batter the state of California leaving millions of residents under a flood watch and over 13,000 still without power. “It's been tough,” said a Felton Grove homeowner. Jan. 15, 2023.
Hiker Has Far Out Reaction to Waterspout Caught on Camera
Earlier this week, a hiker had the best reaction when he spotted a waterspout forming off the coast in California’s Sonoma County. Of course, we knew immediately where the person was from after watching the clip. In the clip, viewers watch in awe as the whirling sphere of air...
After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage
REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole. Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
sfstandard.com
California’s Storm Recovery Gets a Boost From Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday to boost the emergency response to the deadly storms that wallopped the state with floods, mudslides and untold billions of dollars in property damage. The order allows the state to deploy a higher-than-usual number of first responders, waive fees to replace damaged...
NBC Bay Area
Potholes From Bay Area Storms Cause Major Problems for Drivers
Dozens of cars were damaged Monday morning on Highway 101 along the Peninsula. Drivers across the Bay Area have had similar experiences tending to damaged vehicles during the parade of storms that battered the region for weeks. Bart Ney of Caltrans said the agency has been working fix and repair...
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
These 4 maps show recent rain's impact on Bay Area, California drought
Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words. Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet. The latter is the case when comparing the U.S. Drought Monitor's drought maps of before and after the storms that have struck California since the end of December. Below are two maps of the coverage area of the National Weather Service's...
sfstandard.com
This Perfectly Ordinary South Bay Suburb Is America’s Happiest City
A financial technology company analyzed the nation’s most populous places using a hard-to-quantify question: What’s the happiest city in America? The answer is essentially found in the city’s own name: Sunnyvale, Calif. Smart Asset graded the 200 biggest cities by 13 metrics, including life expectancy, percentage of...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
Comments / 1