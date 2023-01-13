ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
abc10.com

The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. More rain will fall Sunday and into Monday. A low pressure system is working towards the coast of California, bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. Up to an inch of rain is forecast across the Valley with the heaviest totals falling near Stockton and Modesto. Dangerous Sierra travel will continue also as another 1-2 feet of snow are expected.
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
San Francisco Examiner

Why are the California storms causing sinkholes?

While they looked like craters caused by a celestial body, the fresh scars that pockmarked the waterlogged landscape of California this past week instead sprung up from the earth. One sinkhole, at least 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep, parted a street in the suburban Chatsworth neighborhood of Los...
CBS San Francisco

After the storms, many Bay Area drivers dealing with pothole damage

REDWOOD CITY -- More and more drivers are on a collision course with potholes in the wake of the series of atmospheric winter storms.The latest victims were starting their day with a drive along Highway 101 in Redwood City. Kyle Murray was one of the unlucky ones."It was just, 'Boom, boom.' And then we were like, 'We need to get over (to the shoulder).' We got over as safely as possible and we called AAA," Murray said.Both tires on the driver's side of his car were damaged by the pothole.  Even more expensive, the force of the impact cracked and...
sfstandard.com

California’s Storm Recovery Gets a Boost From Gov. Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday to boost the emergency response to the deadly storms that wallopped the state with floods, mudslides and untold billions of dollars in property damage. The order allows the state to deploy a higher-than-usual number of first responders, waive fees to replace damaged...
NBC Bay Area

Potholes From Bay Area Storms Cause Major Problems for Drivers

Dozens of cars were damaged Monday morning on Highway 101 along the Peninsula. Drivers across the Bay Area have had similar experiences tending to damaged vehicles during the parade of storms that battered the region for weeks. Bart Ney of Caltrans said the agency has been working fix and repair...
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
sfstandard.com

This Perfectly Ordinary South Bay Suburb Is America’s Happiest City

A financial technology company analyzed the nation’s most populous places using a hard-to-quantify question: What’s the happiest city in America? The answer is essentially found in the city’s own name: Sunnyvale, Calif. Smart Asset graded the 200 biggest cities by 13 metrics, including life expectancy, percentage of...
