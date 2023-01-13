Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lithuanian gas pipeline hit by large explosion
A large blast has hit a gas pipeline in the Pasvalys region of northern Lithuania, near the Latvian border. Images broadcast by local media showed flames illuminating the night sky, but officials say there have been no injuries caused by the explosion. Latvia's Defence Minster Inara Murniece wrote on Twitter...
Government urged to combat ‘pitiful returns’ for musicians
Parliamentary report calls for more streamlined policymaking for the creative industries, in order to make the British music ecosystem more amenable to artists
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
From Melbourne 1877 to Rawalpindi 2022: travelling through time to witness the best matches
A fantastical travelogue traverses time and space to witness 15 of the most thrilling contests in cricket, from England to the subcontinent and Australia
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
BBC
Stranded Nottingham passengers' anger over signalling fault
A rail company has been criticised for its "pretty poor" handling of a signalling fault in Nottingham that left hundreds of people stranded. Passengers reported chaos at stations across the East Midlands on Tuesday evening after several major services were cancelled. Some were forced to stay overnight in hotels while...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
FAA investigates after two planes nearly collide on JFK runway
US officials have launched an investigation after two planes full of passengers almost collided at a New York airport last week. The close call happened on Friday at John F Kennedy International Airport, between a Boeing 777 headed to the UK and a Boeing 737 headed to the Dominican Republic.
BBC
Record number of baby seals seen on county beaches
Nearly 4,000 baby grey seals have been counted on Norfolk's beaches this winter, which volunteers say is a record for the area. Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) said 3,796 pups had been born while 1,169 adults had been spotted on the five-mile stretch of coast between Waxham and Winterton. The...
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete
BERLIN (AP) — A village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remained holed up in a tunnel, police said Sunday. The operation to evict climate activists who flocked...
BBC
Worcester boy with diabetes given artificial pancreas device
A boy with type 1 diabetes has been given a device described as an "artificial pancreas", which automatically controls his blood sugar. Sam, nine, from Worcester, has been using the device for two years, which calculates when blood sugar is low. A matching device is set to be rolled out...
England to ban some single-use plastic items from October
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - England will ban a range of single-use plastic items such as cutlery, plates and bowls from October in an effort to limit soaring plastic pollution, Britain's environment department said on Saturday.
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
BBC
Derbyshire critical incident stood down after nearly two weeks
A critical incident across the health and care system in Derbyshire has been stood down after nearly two weeks. Health bosses first declared the critical incident at 14:32 GMT on New Year's Eve due to pressure on services. This alert was then extended due to "significant and sustained demand" over...
BBC
Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report. The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire,...
Comments / 0