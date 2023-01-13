ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Non-emergency phone lines down in Whitman County

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County. If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won't be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off. If your alarm does sound this morning,...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Moscow Police Department warns of scam

The Moscow Police Department warned of a scam on Friday. According to the department, residents have told them callers are imitating officers and demanding people give them money in lieu warrants being issued.
MOSCOW, ID

