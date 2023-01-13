Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man
A Gold Alert has been issued for a 26 year old Dover man. Dover Police say Alexander Melero-Almodovar suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Melero-Almodovar is white, Hispanic and about 5′ 6” and 110 pounds with...
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting Incident Near Magnolia Sunday
A 32 year old man was hospitalized after he was shot in his abdomen multiple times Sunday afternoon around 4 in the Meadowbrook Acres area near Magnolia. Police say the victim is currently in stable condition and no one else was hurt during the incident. There are no suspects and a motive for the shooting is unknown. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan at Troop 3 at 302-698-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WBOC
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
WGMD Radio
DSP Arrest Lewes Man for Aggravated Menacing
A Lewes man has been arrested after an argument with a 37 year old female acquaintance inside a home on Plantations Road in Lewes ended with shots fired. The victim ran from the residence and called Delaware State Police who found 33 year old Timothy Littleton in the woods behind the residence. He failed to comply with troopers’ commands and was arrested after a taser deployment. A handgun was found on the ground near Littleton. Littleton is charged with aggravated menacing and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $70,000 cash bond. Police say three children were inside the residence during the incident.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Make Arrest In Saturday Shooting In Townsend
Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. Officials said on January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the 600 block of Cannery Lane in Townsend, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned Vangorder engaged in a verbal argument with a 28-year-old male acquaintance at the residence.
Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left One Man Seriously Injured
The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Magnolia yesterday afternoon that left one man seriously injured. On January 15, 2023, at approximately 4:03 p.m., troopers […] The post Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left One Man Seriously Injured appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
William Penn High School student arrested in shooting incident at school
A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School. Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning. The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 16, Arrested, Charged After Gunshot in Delaware High School Restroom
A teenager is now charged after a shot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school last week. On Monday, Delaware State Police said that a 16-year-old was charged in relation to last Wednesday's gunfire inside a restroom at William Penn High School in New Castle. A school...
Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting
Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend, DE for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
Body found by birdwatcher in Delaware County wildlife rescue, source says
TINICUM TWP, Pa. - A law enforcement source tells FOX 29 that a birdwatcher spotted a dead body floating in a body of water in a Delaware County park Monday afternoon. A massive police presence responded to the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Township around 5 p.m. Authorities...
fox29.com
Officials: Firefighters rescue 1 person from burning Delaware County home
FOLCROFT, Pa. - One person was rescued from a burning residence in Delaware County Saturday night. Crews were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Drive, in Folcroft, Saturday evening, about 7:30. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene. MORE HEADLINES:. As crews fought the...
firststateupdate.com
Two Boys, 12, 13 Charged With Felony Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. Officials said on January 14, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., troopers responded to Centerville Road in the area of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, for...
WDEL 1150AM
Richardson Park fire injures a firefighter
For the second time in four days, a New Castle County firefighter was injured battling a fire. The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, on Belmont Avenue in Richardson Park. Arriving units reported flames from the third floor. New Castle County EMS said they treated a...
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
WBOC
Coast Guard Rescues Seven People 30 Miles Off Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A tug boat towing a barge from New Jersey was disabled and adrift 30 miles offshore. According to the Coast Guard, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday a tug boat Legacy crew member notified them that while towing a two-hundred and ninety foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana, a one-thousand foot line entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Looking for Information on Manchester Square Shooting Thursday
A shooting in the Manchester Square area in Dover Thursday night just before 6 sent a 20 year old Dover man to the hospital. Dover Police were called to Stevenson Drive, but didn’t locate a victim. Shortly after – a 20 year old man walked into an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the face. Police have no leads or suspect information – if you have information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
WGMD Radio
Arrest Made in March Shooting on Flamingo Drive in Salisbury
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s department has made an arrest in a shooting last March on Flamingo Drive in Salisbury. Investigation identified 20 year old Rusaan Holland as the suspect. On December 30 the Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team executed a search warrant for unrelated crimes and arrested Holland on drug and weapons charges and while in custody Holland admitted to the March 11th shooting.
WGMD Radio
Easton Man Charged with 2nd Degree Murder After Man Found Dead Along Roadside
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an Hispanic man who was found along the side of Rigbylot Road in Easton on Saturday. Officials say the man is 33 years old and is from Easton, however next of kin has not been notified. His body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
