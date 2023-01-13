Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory
A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister. Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May. The 63-year-old's...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Appeal for help to find rare beetle in Devon and Cornwall
A charity is asking for the public's help to spot a rare beetle in the woodlands of Devon and Cornwall. The Blue Ground Beetle (Carabus Intricatus) is so scarce that it has only been seen at 15 sites across the South West of England and south Wales. The species is...
BBC
Quadriplegic cerebral palsy: Mum sees son walk for first time
Lynsey Summers says she dreams about seeing her son walk. Jacob, 19, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects his arms and legs and means he uses a wheelchair. But thanks to a new machine at his school, Jacob has now stood upright and moved his legs for the first time.
'The ball boy took my racket': Rafael Nadal loses favorite racket in strange moment in Australian Open first-round win
It wasn't all plain sailing for Rafael Nadal in his first-round victory at the Australian Open on Monday.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
msn.com
Love tragedy for Princess Amalia
Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Prince Harry's 'Spare' Has Been Brutally Retitled In Some Countries
Turns out, "heir and spare" is a uniquely English phrase.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
'Why am I here, playing for literally $6?': The stunning financial reality of pro tennis
For pro tennis players ranked outside of the top 100, making enough money to offset the enormous costs of travel, coaching and training is a constant battle -- and it's creating an ever-widening performance gap in the sport.
‘The monarchy’s a laughing stock’: readers react to Prince Harry’s Spare
Views range from sympathy for the Sussexes in light of treatment by royals and tabloids, to regarding them as being ‘as entitled as the others’
Inside creepy abandoned tunnel left untouched for decades – and it’s hiding a bizarre secret
THIS creepy abandoned tunnel - the longest unused underpass in the UK - has been left untouched for decades. Drewton Tunnel, beneath the Yorkshire Wolds, was once used by trains and now hides a bizarre secret. After being closed for the last 60 years, it is believed to now have...
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios weighs in on fans being ejected for booing Djokovic: "You've paid money to watch a guy play, it's contradictory if you go there and be a clown about it"
Nick Kyrgios doesn't understand fans that buy a ticket to enter a stadium and watch a Djokovic match only to get kicked out for booing him. Kyrgios and Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne once again showing how well they get along now and after the match, Kyrgios spoke to the media. He heavily praised Djokovic which is in stark contrast to how he saw him only a few years ago. The height of the animosity was at the start of the pandemic.
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
Demi Lovato UK poster ‘likely to cause serious offence to Christians’ – ASA
A poster promoting US singer Demi Lovato’s new album in the UK was likely to cause serious offence for linking sexuality to the crucifix and crucifixion, the advertising regulator has ruled.The poster, seen in multiple sites across London in August, featured an image of the album cover showing Lovato bound in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a large, cushioned crucifix.The headline stated ‘DEMI LOVATO’ and ‘HOLY FVCK’ – the name of the album.The poster attracted four complaints that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.Defending the poster, Polydor...
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
Comments / 0