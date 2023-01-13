ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory

A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister. Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May. The 63-year-old's...
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Appeal for help to find rare beetle in Devon and Cornwall

A charity is asking for the public's help to spot a rare beetle in the woodlands of Devon and Cornwall. The Blue Ground Beetle (Carabus Intricatus) is so scarce that it has only been seen at 15 sites across the South West of England and south Wales. The species is...
BBC

Quadriplegic cerebral palsy: Mum sees son walk for first time

Lynsey Summers says she dreams about seeing her son walk. Jacob, 19, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects his arms and legs and means he uses a wheelchair. But thanks to a new machine at his school, Jacob has now stood upright and moved his legs for the first time.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
msn.com

Love tragedy for Princess Amalia

Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
tennisuptodate.com

Kyrgios weighs in on fans being ejected for booing Djokovic: "You've paid money to watch a guy play, it's contradictory if you go there and be a clown about it"

Nick Kyrgios doesn't understand fans that buy a ticket to enter a stadium and watch a Djokovic match only to get kicked out for booing him. Kyrgios and Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne once again showing how well they get along now and after the match, Kyrgios spoke to the media. He heavily praised Djokovic which is in stark contrast to how he saw him only a few years ago. The height of the animosity was at the start of the pandemic.
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
The Independent

Demi Lovato UK poster ‘likely to cause serious offence to Christians’ – ASA

A poster promoting US singer Demi Lovato’s new album in the UK was likely to cause serious offence for linking sexuality to the crucifix and crucifixion, the advertising regulator has ruled.The poster, seen in multiple sites across London in August, featured an image of the album cover showing Lovato bound in a bondage-style outfit while lying on a large, cushioned crucifix.The headline stated ‘DEMI LOVATO’ and ‘HOLY FVCK’ – the name of the album.The poster attracted four complaints that it was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.Defending the poster, Polydor...
CNN

Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies

Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.

