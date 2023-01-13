ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Russia claims Soledar capture, Zelenskiy mocks nod to Wagner role

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMmr8_0kDRHHAn00
  • Summary
  • Companies

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, claiming to have made its first big battlefield gain after half a year of military setbacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later that the fighting for Soledar and other eastern towns and cities was continuing.

Ukraine's eastern military command had denied Russia controlled Soledar.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the situation in the town, which has become one of the bloodiest battlegrounds of the 10-month war.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had captured Soledar on Thursday evening, allowing them potentially to cut off Ukrainian supply routes to the city of Bakhmut, southwest of Soledar, and trap remaining Ukrainian forces there.

In its statement, the ministry credited the town's seizure to Russian troops and aviation without mentioning the role of the Wagner mercenary group.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has harshly criticized the failings of the regular army, issued a premature claim earlier this week that Soledar had fallen, and said the fighting there was exclusively being waged by his men.

'INFIGHTING'

In comments issued through his press service on Friday, and apparently aimed at Russia's defence establishment, Prigozhin complained about "infighting, corruption, bureaucracy and officials who want to stay in their positions," as well as what he called constant attempts to "steal victory" from Wagner.

In response, Russia's defence ministry late on Friday issued a second statement seeking "to clarify" the situation and acknowledging the role of Wagner Group fighters in Soledar.

"As for the direct storming of Soledar's city quarters occupied by the armed forces of Ukraine, this combat task was successfully accomplished by the courageous and selfless actions of volunteers from the Wagner assault detachments," the ministry said.

Zelenskiy mocked the statement as "a clear sign of failure for the enemy" and said it should serve as an incentive to put more pressure on Moscow's forces.

"They are already fighting among themselves over who should be credited with some tactical advance," he said in a late-night video address.

If confirmed, the capture of Soledar would mark Russia's first significant gain since July. It follows months of battlefield defeats and major retreats near Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine and from Kherson in the south.

Around 100 people have been evacuated from Soledar to the Russian-held town of Shakhtarsk, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a local official as saying. Ukraine said on Thursday more than 500 civilians including 15 children were trapped inside Soledar.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
DOPE Quick Reads

Putin used fresh flounder and salmon fish to pay eastern Russians to continue sending their men to fight in the war

Reports have surfaced that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." A Russian Government's local representative, Mikhail Shuvalov, reportedly promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy