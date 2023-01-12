“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!”: Winnie & Ethel’s Hosts First Pop-Up of the Year at eat. in Downtown Las Vegas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox5 KVVU
Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An event that was being promoted as a “private reception” with Kyle Rittenhouse will not take place at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement provided to FOX5. According to a flyer for the event that was shared by...
Caffeine Dreams: New Coffee Shops to Try in 2023
Not enough people are claiming 2023 as “their year,” and that needs to change—starting with...
Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show
Got a craving for a snack? Some of the newest snack food to hit store shelves is being featured at the Winter Fancy Food Show underway in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna has announced that she will bring her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Madonna’s 35-city global tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Oct. 7. The release says Madonna’s Celebration Tour...
Eater
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
vegnews.com
10 Must-Try Dishes From Las Vegas’ Vegan Dining Month
Vegan Dining Month has returned to Las Vegas this January for its sixth year, bringing a smorgasbord of enticing and mouthwatering new vegan menu items to this desert town. Organizer Diana Edelman has enticed over 25 restaurants to participate—both omnivore and vegan—to create custom dishes just for this month, which also aligns with the global Veganuary movement. “Six years ago, Restaurant Week in Las Vegas didn’t have any vegan options and I thought it was a huge missed opportunity for restaurants to reach a new audience and left out a population of people,” Edelman said. “Vegan Dining Month is designed to celebrate the diverse vegan dining scene, encourage restaurants and chefs to try out new vegan dishes, and show diners that they can find amazing vegan food where they live and visit,” she continued.
Punknews.org
First Punk Rock Bowling club show announced
Punk Rock Bowling has announced the first club show for this year. The Avengers, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F will be playing at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Downtown Las Vegas on May 26. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.
Longtime LGBTQ+ Bar Flex Cocktail Lounge to Reopen with New Location, Same Staff
After a long hiatus and a lot of hard work, Flex will reopen in a new spot that stays true to its original spirit
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
foodgressing.com
Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023: Lion Dance, Restaurants
Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year—or Lunar New Year—in spectacular fashion. Resorts throughout the destination commemorate the Year of the Rabbit with festive décor, authentic experiences, and delectable culinary offerings. Chinese New Year 2023 is Sunday, January 22. Here’s a look at what’s happening for Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023.
963kklz.com
Potted Plant ‘Dessert’ In Vegas Makes Perfect Instagram-able Moment
There are a lot of places to eat in Las Vegas and with everyone competing for your attention… This restaurant has stepped outside of the box or shall we say garden?. Tao Asian Bistro, located inside the Venetian Las Vegas, has a Potted Carrot Cake on their menu and you can order it to eat. Now whether you’re a carrot cake fan or not is another discussion but this dessert is worth checking out. This does not surprise us though as Tao is known for creating extra glamourous desserts. Their recent Holiday Fortune Cookie was decadent and very beautiful.
Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade
Vegas New Edition was started by 40-year drill team veteran Felicia Day-Weathers, 51, a former Hi Stepper and former member of the Las Vegas Westernette Drill Team, and Jason Boyd, 36, a former Hi Stepper who is widely known and held in high regard for performing at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and other competitions for more than two decades. The post Rooted in African rhythms, Vegas drill team brings tradition, sense of family to MLK parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Offers a Special Birthday Happy Hour in Your Honor at Shady Grove Lounge
Silverton Casino Hotel Offers a Special Birthday Happy Hour. Silverton Casino Hotel is offering a chance to drink free during your birthday month in 2023. Those who invite their friends for a Birthday Happy Hour can drink free at Shady Grove Lounge, the Las Vegas Birthday HQ, while their friends enjoy Happy Hour food and drink specials.
A decade of increases in Las Vegas apartment rents ends
Average rents for apartments in Las Vegas finally have stopped climbing after nearly doubling in the past decade. The post A decade of increases in Las Vegas apartment rents ends appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
8newsnow.com
'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
