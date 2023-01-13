The Dallas Wings officially announced on Monday that they have traded forward Kayla Thornton to the New York Liberty and guard Tyasha Harris to the Connecticut Sun. In exchange the Wings acquired three-time WNBA Champion and 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard. The team received the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield in the three-team trade as first reported by The Next’s Howard Megdal on Sunday afternoon. This move was reportedly kicked-off by 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones requesting a trade from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO