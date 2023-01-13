ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

thenexthoops.com

Wings acquire Natasha Howard from Liberty in three-team trade

The Dallas Wings officially announced on Monday that they have traded forward Kayla Thornton to the New York Liberty and guard Tyasha Harris to the Connecticut Sun. In exchange the Wings acquired three-time WNBA Champion and 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard. The team received the playing rights to 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield in the three-team trade as first reported by The Next’s Howard Megdal on Sunday afternoon. This move was reportedly kicked-off by 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones requesting a trade from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty.
DALLAS, TX
thenexthoops.com

Lisa Byington Q&A: Broadcasting the first Big Ten women’s college basketball game on FOX

On Jan. 7, veteran broadcaster Lisa Byington called the first Big Ten women’s college basketball game on FOX with Stephanie White as Iowa took down Michigan in Ann Arbor, 94-85. The Next caught up with Byington to discuss what it was like to be part of the broadcast, how it showed the continued growth of the sport, and how television networks can help bring more people to appreciate the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thenexthoops.com

Jonquel Jones headed to New York in blockbuster three-team trade

For the second time in a decade, a former WNBA MVP is heading down I-95 from Connecticut to New York. 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones is being traded from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty in a three-team blockbuster that also involves the Dallas Wings, sources confirmed to The Next’s Howard Megdal on Sunday afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thenexthoops.com

LSU erects statue to honor the great Seimone Augustus

On Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, Louisiana a titan of women’s basketball, Seimone Augustus, finally got her flowers. Her flowers, in this case, came in the form of a towering statue outside of LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center as part of the Seimone Augustus Week festivities. “I’m still...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: Big things happening at LSU and in the SEC

It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Missy Heidrick. It was quite the weekend at LSU, who unveiled the statue of Louisiana legend Seimone Augustus and stayed undefeated. And The Next‘s SEC beat writer Gabriella Lewis joins to discuss LSU’s rise, how they compare to the other unbeaten team in the conference South Carolina and look around the rest of the SEC.
BATON ROUGE, LA

