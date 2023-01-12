Antonio Brown’s Domestic Violence Accuser Claims He Sent “Explicit Videos” To Her Child

Now, the woman who accused Brown of domestic violence last November has alleged that the harassment didn’t end with her; it extended to her family. She says that Brown also sent “explicit videos” to her son during their altercation.

The fact was revealed in audio from a 911 call obtained by TMZ , as well as him tossing the woman’s belongings out of his home.

In the audio, the woman can be heard telling the dispatcher that she and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer had gotten into a “little argument.”

Upon the disagreement, the woman says she left the residence with her children “before it escalates into anything violent,” but this was after her possessions were tossed out, and he sent “explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

On the call, she can also be heard warning Brown to stay away from her after she left the house, referencing that the authorities would soon be on their way, “You might want to go inside! You better hideout!”

So after Tampa Police arrived with a warrant for misdemeanor battery, Brown retreated inside the home and refused to come out. Subsequently, Brown was in a stand-off with Tampa Police , where they camped outside his house, spoke to him through a megaphone as he refused to leave his residence, and accused him of having guns in the home.

The woman had previously recanted her accusation against Antonio Brown during a Dec. 16 interview with the police.

“After the alleged victim was sworn-in, she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the Hillsborough County attorney’s office said in a statement. “Cases involving domestic violence are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence.”