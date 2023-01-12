ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Antonio Brown’s Domestic Violence Accuser Claims He Sent “Explicit Videos” To Her Child

By Team CASSIUS
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283bCN_0kDRCQ3900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2C5Z_0kDRCQ3900

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Y et again, Antonio Brown has found himself in hot water.

Now, the woman who accused Brown of domestic violence last November has alleged that the harassment didn’t end with her; it extended to her family. She says that Brown also sent “explicit videos” to her son during their altercation.

The fact was revealed in audio from a 911 call obtained by TMZ , as well as him tossing the woman’s belongings out of his home.

In the audio, the woman can be heard telling the dispatcher that she and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer had gotten into a “little argument.”

Upon the disagreement, the woman says she left the residence with her children “before it escalates into anything violent,” but this was after her possessions were tossed out, and he sent “explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

On the call, she can also be heard warning Brown to stay away from her after she left the house, referencing that the authorities would soon be on their way, “You might want to go inside! You better hideout!”

So after Tampa Police arrived with a warrant for misdemeanor battery, Brown retreated inside the home and refused to come out. Subsequently, Brown was in a stand-off with Tampa Police , where they camped outside his house, spoke to him through a megaphone as he refused to leave his residence, and accused him of having guns in the home.

The woman had previously recanted her accusation against Antonio Brown during a Dec. 16 interview with the police.

“After the alleged victim was sworn-in, she recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the Hillsborough County attorney’s office said in a statement. “Cases involving domestic violence are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0TKv_0kDRCQ3900

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

Ex-Buccaneers’ WR Antonio Brown accused of sending ‘explicit videos’ to young boy

The woman who has accused former NFL star Antonio Brown of domestic violence is now claiming that he also sent explicit videos to her young son. According to TMZ Sports, the woman made this claim in a 911 call during a November dispute with Brown. The woman, who remains unnamed, stated that she and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer had a “little argument” at their home in Florida. Brown is the father of her three children.
FLORIDA STATE
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
msn.com

Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'

Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy