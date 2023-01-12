Political grandstanding. That’s what Governor Pritzker says sheriffs from across the state are doing as they publicly push back against the new assault weapons ban. The law, bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois. Many of the sheriffs say they will not enforce the provision that requires current owners of prohibited weapons to register them with the state police, because it is a violation of the second amendment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO