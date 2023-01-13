Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the second episode of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 2 or ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown‘ titled ‘Gotta Go,’ Takemichi meets Hakkai Shiba, the vice-president of Toman’s second division, who is surprisingly friendly towards him. But before he travelled back in time in the past, Kazutora had told him that Hakkai will become the leader of the 11th generation of Black Dragons after killing its previous President. As they are walking back to their homes, Takemichi unknowingly sets his feet on the Black Dragon turf following which their members surround him and his new friends. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 2 episode 2 or ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
thecinemaholic.com
Mayfair Witches Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
The second episode of AMC’s supernatural series ‘Mayfair Witches,’ titled ‘The Dark Place,’ follows the aftermath of Rowan Fielding’s mother Elena Fielding’s death. She sets out to find her biological mother and make inquiries at an adoption center, only to come to know a startling detail. Ciprien Grieve follows Rowan to find out the direction of her life and comprehend the consequences of her unintentional actions. In New Orleans, Deirdre Mayfair makes a decision that changes her life considerably. The fascinating episode ends with an astounding turn of events. If you are captivated by the same, let us share our detailed take on it! SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
What Are Rowan Mayfair’s Superpowers, Explained
AMC’s supernatural series ‘Mayfair Witches’ revolves around Dr. Rowan Fielding, a San Francisco-based neurosurgeon who realizes that she has supernatural powers and abilities. Intrigued by the same, Rowan sets out to find her roots with the help of her adoptive mother Elena Fielding, who is on her deathbed due to cancer. The series progresses through Rowan’s efforts to deal with her astounding powers as she soon realizes that she is a part of the Mayfairs, a family based in New Orleans, infamous for their association with witches, vampires, demons, etc. Inspired by the captivating powers Rowan displays, we have dived into her startling capabilities. If you are intrigued about the same, here’s everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
How Did The Last of Us Fungus Start, Explained
Based on the 2013 namesake video game developed by Naughty Dog, the HBO post-apocalyptic action-drama series ‘The Last of Us’ is set in a world where a significant portion of humanity has been infected with a certain fungal infection and civilization has been destroyed. In 2023, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a military veteran who lost his only daughter at the start of the outbreak, encounters a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is the key to finding the cure for the infection. Accompanied by his smuggling partner Tess (Anna Torv), Joel sets out to escort Ellie out of the quarantine zone and get her to the scientists working for the Fireflies, an anti-establishment organization fighting the tyrannical rule of Federal Disaster Response Agency or FEDRA. If you are wondering about how the fungus started and how civilization fell apart, this is what you need to know. SHOW AND GAME SPOILERS AHEAD.
