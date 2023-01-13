Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Lions fall to UIW 55-49
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals, 55-49. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) dropped the conference tilt to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle. Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Chrissy Brown trailed behind with 11 and Alexius Horne also led with 10. Brown also hit her fourth double-double of the season, leading with 12 rebounds.
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers battle but fall short in road contest at A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Both sides traded shots in the first half but the New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 1-4) were ultimately defeated 58-45 by the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (9-7, 4-1) on Saturday at the American Bank Center. After an even first half, the Islanders separated in the third...
lafourchegazette.com
E.D. White standout makes collegiate decision
One of the top players in the Bayou Region has made his collegiate decision. E.D. White standout Matthew Melancon announced today that he has committed to Nicholls – the school which will be his home for the next step in his career. Melancon was a dominant defensive back and...
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Demons blow by Nicholls for third straight win
THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
crescentcitysports.com
Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon
Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win
NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
Former LSU women’s basketball star to be honored with statue
LSU legend Seimone Augustus, a WNBA player and a three-time gold medalist, will be honored with a statue on her old stomping ground.
NOLA.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Texas A&M’s Yulkeith Brown to Tulane, DeColdest Crawford to LA Tech, LSU’s Damarcus McGhee to Kansas
Two Louisiana schools welcomed new players while another officially said goodbye to one. Yulkeith Brown, a Former four-star 2021 signee at Texas A&M, has transferred to Tulane. The 5-10, 174 pounder with 11.04 speed in the 100-meters is a weapon at the slot. He grabbed six passes for 112 yards...
crescentcitysports.com
Brother Martin stifles Rummel to continue dominance in series
NEW ORLEANS – The thought process in football is that defense wins championships. In baseball, that thought is that good pitching will always stop good hitting. On the hardwood, the comparison is defense and rebounding. Friday night, Brother Martin mastered both, putting the thought process to is fullest application...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 4 Alabama bombs LSU with long-range shooting, 106-66
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018, and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret
ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
crescentcitysports.com
Wrestling: Catholic High wins Louisiana Classic
It is the most significant event prior to the LHSAA state championship in February annually. The Louisiana Classic at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center features many of the top teams in the state from all three divisions. This time around, the result was not predictable. Catholic of Baton Rouge took...
crescentcitysports.com
Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw
Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
theadvocate.com
Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place
Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales
King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
