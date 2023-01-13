ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Lady Lions fall to UIW 55-49

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals, 55-49. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) dropped the conference tilt to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle. Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Chrissy Brown trailed behind with 11 and Alexius Horne also led with 10. Brown also hit her fourth double-double of the season, leading with 12 rebounds.
HAMMOND, LA
lafourchegazette.com

E.D. White standout makes collegiate decision

One of the top players in the Bayou Region has made his collegiate decision. E.D. White standout Matthew Melancon announced today that he has committed to Nicholls – the school which will be his home for the next step in his career. Melancon was a dominant defensive back and...
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Lady Demons blow by Nicholls for third straight win

THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon

Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
EUGENE, OR
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win

NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Brother Martin stifles Rummel to continue dominance in series

NEW ORLEANS – The thought process in football is that defense wins championships. In baseball, that thought is that good pitching will always stop good hitting. On the hardwood, the comparison is defense and rebounding. Friday night, Brother Martin mastered both, putting the thought process to is fullest application...
SLIDELL, LA
crescentcitysports.com

No. 4 Alabama bombs LSU with long-range shooting, 106-66

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018, and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
crescentcitysports.com

Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret

ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
SLIDELL, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Wrestling: Catholic High wins Louisiana Classic

It is the most significant event prior to the LHSAA state championship in February annually. The Louisiana Classic at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center features many of the top teams in the state from all three divisions. This time around, the result was not predictable. Catholic of Baton Rouge took...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw

Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
HAHNVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Elks celebrate Freedom Ball in Gonzales

King Jolly Goodfellow XC and retired Lt. Col. Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and ball captain and the honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison presided over the Donaldsonville Elks' inaugural Freedom Ball Jan. 14 at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The public fundraising program hosted...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

BATON ROUGE — Family and Youth Counseling Agency was recognized at the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards as the recipient of the Service Provider of the Year Award, which is given in recognition of service above and beyond the call of duty by an individual or organizational provider of services to people with disabilities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

