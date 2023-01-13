ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafourchegazette.com

E.D. White standout makes collegiate decision

One of the top players in the Bayou Region has made his collegiate decision. E.D. White standout Matthew Melancon announced today that he has committed to Nicholls – the school which will be his home for the next step in his career. Melancon was a dominant defensive back and...
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon

Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
EUGENE, OR
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win

NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Wrestling: Catholic High wins Louisiana Classic

It is the most significant event prior to the LHSAA state championship in February annually. The Louisiana Classic at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center features many of the top teams in the state from all three divisions. This time around, the result was not predictable. Catholic of Baton Rouge took...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

No. 4 Alabama bombs LSU with long-range shooting, 106-66

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018, and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
crescentcitysports.com

Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret

ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
SLIDELL, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Brother Martin stifles Rummel to continue dominance in series

NEW ORLEANS – The thought process in football is that defense wins championships. In baseball, that thought is that good pitching will always stop good hitting. On the hardwood, the comparison is defense and rebounding. Friday night, Brother Martin mastered both, putting the thought process to is fullest application...
SLIDELL, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw

Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
HAHNVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy