crescentcitysports.com
Privateers battle but fall short in road contest at A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Both sides traded shots in the first half but the New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 1-4) were ultimately defeated 58-45 by the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (9-7, 4-1) on Saturday at the American Bank Center. After an even first half, the Islanders separated in the third...
lafourchegazette.com
E.D. White standout makes collegiate decision
One of the top players in the Bayou Region has made his collegiate decision. E.D. White standout Matthew Melancon announced today that he has committed to Nicholls – the school which will be his home for the next step in his career. Melancon was a dominant defensive back and...
crescentcitysports.com
Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon
Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win
NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Texas A&M’s Yulkeith Brown to Tulane, DeColdest Crawford to LA Tech, LSU’s Damarcus McGhee to Kansas
Two Louisiana schools welcomed new players while another officially said goodbye to one. Yulkeith Brown, a Former four-star 2021 signee at Texas A&M, has transferred to Tulane. The 5-10, 174 pounder with 11.04 speed in the 100-meters is a weapon at the slot. He grabbed six passes for 112 yards...
crescentcitysports.com
Wrestling: Catholic High wins Louisiana Classic
It is the most significant event prior to the LHSAA state championship in February annually. The Louisiana Classic at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center features many of the top teams in the state from all three divisions. This time around, the result was not predictable. Catholic of Baton Rouge took...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 4 Alabama bombs LSU with long-range shooting, 106-66
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018, and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret
ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
crescentcitysports.com
Brother Martin stifles Rummel to continue dominance in series
NEW ORLEANS – The thought process in football is that defense wins championships. In baseball, that thought is that good pitching will always stop good hitting. On the hardwood, the comparison is defense and rebounding. Friday night, Brother Martin mastered both, putting the thought process to is fullest application...
crescentcitysports.com
Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw
Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
theadvocate.com
Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place
Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
wbrz.com
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
