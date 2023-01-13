Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Jim Cornette Examines The Evolution Of Generating Revenue In Pro Wrestling
On the most recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette examined the professional wrestling business over the past 70 years and discussed the key changes, particularly in terms of revenue generation models. He said,. “Well, somebody was just saying that, you know, these numbers are getting up...
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
Several AEW Stars Set To Compete At Upcoming UWN Show
Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”
Booker T On Why AEW Shouldn’t Feel Bad Over Fans Expecting Mercedes Mone’s Debut
Mercedes Moné made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month. The former WWE Superstar was then speculated to debut for AEW as Saraya’s mystery tag partner on the January 11th episode of Dynamite. Moné never appeared on Dynamite and it was Toni Storm who tagged along with Saraya instead.
Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
Ricky Steamboat Reminisces On WrestleMania 25 Match With Chris Jericho
At WrestleMania 25, Chris Jericho wrestled WWE Hall of Famers Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a handicap match, where Jericho emerged victorious. Ricky Steamboat, who produced the best performance of the three legends, reminisced on the match...
Stipulation Announced For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan KOPW Title Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Great-O-Khan in an MMA rules match at the upcoming “The New Beginning” event in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the stipulation, which won the majority of votes against Takagi’s proposed stipulation...
Impact Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Has Signed With The Company
Santino Marella will be sticking with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future after signing a deal with the promotion. At this week’s Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, Marella made his debut as Impact’s newest authority figure. On Instagram, the promotion has confirmed that Marella has signed a...
Viewership & Ratings Improve For The Latest Episode Of Young Rock
The latest episode of Young Rock, which is titled “Going Heavy,” did well in television ratings this week. Spoiler TV is reporting that the show was up in viewership from the previous episode. The January 13th episode garnered 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million viewers.
Konnan: Wrestlers Get Backstage Heat For The Stupidest Things Nowadays
Wrestling veteran Konnan has spoken about wrestlers getting into trouble with higher-ups, which he believes happens for the “stupidest” reasons these days. A veteran of multiple promotions, Konnan is best known for his time in AAA, but has also worked in WCW, Impact, MLW, and AEW. Speaking on...
Seth Rollins Says He Really Feels Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is interested in main eventing WrestleMania 39 this year. The Architect took to Twitter on Sunday to express his desire to headline WWE’s top pay-per-view event of the year. He wrote,. “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.”. WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place on...
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
Dax Harwood Claims Road Dogg Is “Spinning A Narrative” Over Heat Between Them
FTR’s Dax Harwood has cast doubt over just how genuine an apology from ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James really is. Last month, Harwood addressed his issues with James stemming from their time in WWE. In response, James apologized for not thanking Harwood after The Revival took bumps for...
