Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp presented a budget recommendation to the General Assembly for the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budget. Governor Brian P. Kemp presented his recommendations for the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budgets to the General Assembly via the annual Budget Report. The items included within the report are designed to meet the state’s financial obligations while also investing in the education, health, and safety of its citizens and to maintain Georgia’s position as the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family. These proposals follow yet another record-breaking year for Georgia’s economy, with unprecedented levels of new jobs and investments announced throughout the state in 2022.

