Kemp pledges more school spending, tough-on-crime policies as he’s sworn in for second term as Georgia governor

Kemp presents Budget Report to General Assembly
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp presented a budget recommendation to the General Assembly for the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budget. Governor Brian P. Kemp presented his recommendations for the AFY 2023 and FY 2024 budgets to the General Assembly via the annual Budget Report. The items included within the report are designed to meet the state’s financial obligations while also investing in the education, health, and safety of its citizens and to maintain Georgia’s position as the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family. These proposals follow yet another record-breaking year for Georgia’s economy, with unprecedented levels of new jobs and investments announced throughout the state in 2022.
Georgia Governor Kemp Starts Second Term With Pledge to Increase Salary
Georgia Governor Kemp started his second term on January 12 with a pledge to increase salary. During his first term, Kemp also increased the salary of teachers and state employees to $5,000. On January 12, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp started his second term. During his inauguration, Kemp pledged to increase...
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
Kemp Takes the Oath for the Second Time – Vows 2nd Round of Raises for Teachers, State Workers, and more Tax Refunds
Brian Kemp swore in to begin his second term with a bang as he proffered his 2023 budget plan and pledged to work hard to get more tax rebates and better pay for teachers, education staffers, and all state employees.
Kemp details his budget proposals for Georgia schools
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wants to add hundreds of millions of dollars in school spending to bolster pay, counseling services and safety and address other issues.
State lawmakers to consider full Medicaid expansion during the legislative session
State Democratic lawmakers are making full Medicaid expansion a top priority this legislative session. Expanding Medicaid is a move the governor has long resisted, and it’s not included in his proposed $32 billion budget. Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal calls for $52 million to fund the implementation of his Georgia...
Republicans lose the support of women voters in Georgia Midterm Elections exit polls show
ATLANTA, GA. - In the 2022 midterm elections in Georgia, Republicans failed to gain the support of women voters, a result that could spell trouble for the party in upcoming elections. According to exit polls, women overwhelmingly sided with Democrats in the election, with 56% of them voting for Democratic candidates compared to 44% who voted Republican.
Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
Seeing another surplus, Kemp still ready to spend in budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all state and university employees and public school teachers.
Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals
Georgia’s School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals:. “Governor Kemp’s budget proposals include more than $500 million in additional K-12 investments, including a salary increase for Georgia’s hardworking teachers and dedicated funding to improve school safety, address the impact of lost learning opportunities, help paraprofessionals pursue teaching certification, and add more school counselors. This is a budget designed to ensure a strong public education for Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.”
Georgia was first state to do this in 1785
Believing in the need to educate its young people after the American Revolution, Georgia was the first state to charter a state university. In 1784, the General Assembly set aside 40,000 acres and on Jan. 27, 1785, the Georgia Legislature granted a charter, written by Abraham Baldwin, for what would become the University of Georgia.
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
UGA gets $1.5 million gift from Chick Fil A
The University of Georgia has received a $1.5 million pledge from Chick-fil-A Inc. to support the development of a new statewide youth leadership program and an annual youth leadership summit at UGA. “I am immensely grateful to our friends at Chick-fil-A for their generosity and their commitment to helping the...
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
