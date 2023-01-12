Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Hope Resort Has Been Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast
A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take your special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK
Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
The spotted lanternfly egg hunt is on in South Jersey
Burlington County is looking for volunteers this winter to help identify and destroy the eggs of spotted lanternflies, an invasive insect that has been wreaking havoc on trees and vegetation in the region.
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
Pass the Cream Cheese! Best Bagel Places in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You
Bagels are so popular here in New Jersey and you know we have the best bagels in the world. How do you like your bagel, from the toppings to the different types of bagels from the French toast bagel and the everything bagel, the cream cheese, yum. Cream cheese is the most popular and vegetable cream cheese, is the second most popular.
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
roi-nj.com
A.C.’s Small: ‘We’re going to be bold, we’re going to be aggressive’
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small offered plenty of optimism during his State of the City address last week at the Caesars Hotel & Casino. “We’ve been doing amazing things in the great city of Atlantic City, but we want to take that to another level in 2023,” he said.
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
New Drive-Through Restaurant Replacing Toms River Perkins
TOMS RIVER – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will take up residence in the closed Perkins on Route 37, the property owner said. “It’s a nice building, it’s a pretty building, and I think they’ll do very well there,” said Ron Rosetto, founder and president of the Rosetto Realty Group.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
HS Senior From NY Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'
Updated story: Services Scheduled For Long Beach HS Senior Killed In CrashA teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student. Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, who turned 18 on Monday, Dec. …
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – One lucky player in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing won $1,000,000 after matching 5 white balls, the second tier prize in the now $1.35 billion interstate lottery game. The ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick Township. There were nine third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations: The Mega Millions jackpot is now The post Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
