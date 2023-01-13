La Crosse council offers building to senior center for $1; supporters to discuss whether to accept conditions

Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
La Crosse neighborhood center was busy as emergency shelter during cold holidays
The last time the temperature dropped below zero in La Crosse was on Christmas Day. That was the last day of an eight-day streak in the city with sub-zero lows, which forced City Hall to take emergency measures to offer people shelter. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says opening the...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of potential overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse District Attorney Gruenke on legalized weed, bail reform, theft as felony
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
wizmnews.com
Seasonal rise in area gas prices may be done, with price about 30 cents higher than a year ago
The cost of buying gas seems to be leveling off, after prices around the U.S. began to rise at Christmas. The AAA says Wisconsin’s average price for gas is 3.13 a gallon, which is roughly 30 cents higher than in mid-December. Around La Crosse County, the lowest pump price is 3.19, at several stations, and that’s 30 cents above the statewide low near Milwaukee ($2.87 at Kenosha).
wizmnews.com
Five overdoses in La Crosse County so far in 2022, Fentanyl suspected as a cause
The new year in La Crosse County is starting with what the medical examiner calls an “alarming” number of drug overdoses. The examiner’s office has investigated five potential overdose cases in the two weeks since New Year’s Day. Medical examiner Beth Lubinski says fentanyl may have been involved in those cases.
No injuries reported in Sparta shed fire
SPARTA (WKBT) – No one was injured after a shed fire in Sparta on State Road 16. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Arnold said a home was close to the shed, but it did not “We actually called for mutual aid assistance from Fort McCoy Fire Department for manpower and water supply,” said Arnold. “As we had a second call come...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Sparta area
TOWN OF LEON, Wis. (WKBT) — No one is injured after a fire destroyed a vehicle in the Town of Leon. The vehicle caught fire while in the woods, just a mile off Kale road. “The only way to access the fire was with four wheel drive and our all wheel drive engine. Once we finally got to the vehicle...
wiproud.com
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
Miss America visits western Wisconsin for Show Choir Classic
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The 2023 Miss America visited Onalaska to serve as a guest judge for the Show Choir Classic competition Saturday. Grace Stanke, who was recently crowned Miss America, is from Wisconsin. She said Miss America is about empowering women and girls. She hopes to spread that message in her role. She cited the other girls she competed…
Icy conditions force several road closures
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
wiproud.com
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
WSAW
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
Omicron variant XBB-1.5 spreading quickly
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, XBB.1.5, is spreading quickly and being closely monitored. Lab studies report that the bivalent vaccine still protects against severe disease with this variant, but not as much for infection. The XBB.1.5 variant comes from the Omicron variant B.A.2. Locally, Mayo Clinic Health System...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center found, police say
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center has been found, the city’s police department said Saturday. In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center was missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she had last been seen, where she may have...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
wizmnews.com
Passenger levels at LSE down 20 per cent from last year, but still above numbers just after COVID outbreak
The La Crosse Airport has had its second-best year for commercial air travel since the breakout of COVID in early 2020. Just over 63,000 people on commercial flights passed through the local airport in 2022, which was a 20 per cent drop from the year before. Changes in demand and airline staffing shortages contributed to the decrease.
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
