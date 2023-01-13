ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, IL

muddyriversports.com

Arch puts dominance on display, earns most outstanding wrestler at Quincy Invitational

QUINCY — It’s rare to find a wrestling bracket with Collin Arch in the field and not see the Palmyra senior’s name on the top line. Yet, Saturday during the Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym, the three-time defending state champion and arguably the most accomplished high school wrestler this area has ever produced had his name on the bottom line of the 152-pound bracket.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

‘These are the games we need’: Brown’s three-point play highlights late comeback by Blue Devils

QUINCY — Playing the Lincoln Railsplitters is about as entertaining for the Quincy High School boys basketball team as shaving your head with a cheese grater. “I think anybody will say that Lincoln is like the least fun team to play all year long,” junior guard Ralph Wires said. “We want to run, but they like to sit and hold it, just sit in a zone with no pressure. It’s boring.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Championship matches of Quincy wrestling invitational

QUINCY — Area wrestlers staked their claim to the individual titles during Saturday’s Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym. Eight grapplers — four from Quincy High School and one each from Camp Point Central, Macomb, Palmyra and Quincy Notre Dame — won crowns, while the Blue Devils won the team championship.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Hawks’ six-game win streak ends at hands of Bearcats as Nelson plays role of 3-point sniper

QUINCY — Having only one day to prepare for Southwest Baptist University wasn’t enough. Playing less than 48 hours after pulling away late for a hard-fought victory over Rockhurst, the Quincy University men’s basketball team was unable to effectively defend SBU’s motion offense and was repeatedly burned by reigning Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year Quinn Nelson.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Lincoln vs. Quincy boys basketball

QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team scored eight of the game’s final nine points to defeat Lincoln 43-40 on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym. MRN Editor David Adam captured some of the action below:
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize

Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 2-6, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Bernice Joan Post and Melvin D. Post Trust of Golden...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Blaze destroys home early Saturday

A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
BURLINGTON, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know

Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
GALESBURG, IL
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire

Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 12, 2023

Rachael Mallory, 32, of Quincy for trespassing at Frederick Ball. NTA 109. Zachary Chapman, 1534 Adams, reports the theft of two packages from the porch of his residence between 1630-2100 hours on 1-10-23. 310. Shannon Fleming, 37, of Quincy for stop sign vilolation at 22nd and Monroe. PTC 146. Andrew...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Knapheide Manufacturing Company celebrating 175th anniversary this year

QUINCY — The Knapheide Manufacturing Company is celebrate its 175th anniversary this year, marking nearly two centuries as a family-owned and operated business in Quincy. Herman Heinrich Knapheide, a German immigrant, moved to Quincy in 1848 and opened a wagon-making shop, the Knapheide Wagon Company. The business was incorporated...
QUINCY, IL

