ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Point, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

‘These are the games we need’: Brown’s three-point play highlights late comeback by Blue Devils

QUINCY — Playing the Lincoln Railsplitters is about as entertaining for the Quincy High School boys basketball team as shaving your head with a cheese grater. “I think anybody will say that Lincoln is like the least fun team to play all year long,” junior guard Ralph Wires said. “We want to run, but they like to sit and hold it, just sit in a zone with no pressure. It’s boring.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Championship matches of Quincy wrestling invitational

QUINCY — Area wrestlers staked their claim to the individual titles during Saturday’s Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym. Eight grapplers — four from Quincy High School and one each from Camp Point Central, Macomb, Palmyra and Quincy Notre Dame — won crowns, while the Blue Devils won the team championship.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Arch puts dominance on display, earns most outstanding wrestler at Quincy Invitational

QUINCY — It’s rare to find a wrestling bracket with Collin Arch in the field and not see the Palmyra senior’s name on the top line. Yet, Saturday during the Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym, the three-time defending state champion and arguably the most accomplished high school wrestler this area has ever produced had his name on the bottom line of the 152-pound bracket.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Lincoln vs. Quincy boys basketball

QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team scored eight of the game’s final nine points to defeat Lincoln 43-40 on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym. MRN Editor David Adam captured some of the action below:
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Hawks’ six-game win streak ends at hands of Bearcats as Nelson plays role of 3-point sniper

QUINCY — Having only one day to prepare for Southwest Baptist University wasn’t enough. Playing less than 48 hours after pulling away late for a hard-fought victory over Rockhurst, the Quincy University men’s basketball team was unable to effectively defend SBU’s motion offense and was repeatedly burned by reigning Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year Quinn Nelson.
QUINCY, IL
WAND TV

Springfield-native starts Jeopardy! streak, goes on to play next week

(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He followed suit on Thursday, winning $33,601. Friday's score of $21,201 earns him an invite back on Monday. He goes into the new week $96,403 richer.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KBUR

West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize

Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Blaze destroys home early Saturday

A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
BURLINGTON, IA
wlds.com

Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
BURLINGTON, IA
WCIA

Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 12, 2023

Rachael Mallory, 32, of Quincy for trespassing at Frederick Ball. NTA 109. Zachary Chapman, 1534 Adams, reports the theft of two packages from the porch of his residence between 1630-2100 hours on 1-10-23. 310. Shannon Fleming, 37, of Quincy for stop sign vilolation at 22nd and Monroe. PTC 146. Andrew...
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy