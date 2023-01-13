Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Seniors help guide Raiders’ rally against Farmers, enable QND boys to capture pair of victories
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The doubleheader sweep the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team needed to set up an epic Monday matinee was in jeopardy from the start late Saturday afternoon. Alex Connoyer’s putback of a missed free throw with 32 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Raiders their first...
muddyriversports.com
QND girls click on all cylinders, completely dismantle Rock Island to reach 20-victory plateau
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball coach Eric Orne felt it was only a matter of time before an opponent witnessed the best his team had to offer. Rock Island can testify to how good that can be. The top-ranked team in Class 2A pitched a first-quarter shutout...
muddyriversports.com
‘These are the games we need’: Brown’s three-point play highlights late comeback by Blue Devils
QUINCY — Playing the Lincoln Railsplitters is about as entertaining for the Quincy High School boys basketball team as shaving your head with a cheese grater. “I think anybody will say that Lincoln is like the least fun team to play all year long,” junior guard Ralph Wires said. “We want to run, but they like to sit and hold it, just sit in a zone with no pressure. It’s boring.”
muddyriversports.com
From top to bottom of lineup, Blue Devils pitch in to defend own invitational wrestling championship
QUINCY — The beauty of playing host to a high school wrestling tournament is the opportunity to compete in a packed-to-hilt gym full of familiar faces the way the Quincy High School gym was Saturday. “Every seat was filled,” QHS junior Owen Uppinghouse said. The drawback is what...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Championship matches of Quincy wrestling invitational
QUINCY — Area wrestlers staked their claim to the individual titles during Saturday’s Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym. Eight grapplers — four from Quincy High School and one each from Camp Point Central, Macomb, Palmyra and Quincy Notre Dame — won crowns, while the Blue Devils won the team championship.
muddyriversports.com
Arch puts dominance on display, earns most outstanding wrestler at Quincy Invitational
QUINCY — It’s rare to find a wrestling bracket with Collin Arch in the field and not see the Palmyra senior’s name on the top line. Yet, Saturday during the Quincy Invitational at the QHS gym, the three-time defending state champion and arguably the most accomplished high school wrestler this area has ever produced had his name on the bottom line of the 152-pound bracket.
muddyriversports.com
College notebook: Northeast Missouri native Kirby Cannon joins QU football coaching staff
QUINCY — Imagine Quincy University football coach Gary Bass’ surprise when a former FCS head coach expressed interest in joining the Hawks’ staff. Suddenly, one of the youngest groups of coaches in the Great Lakes Valley Conference had the opportunity for an injection of experience. Kirby Cannon will certainly provide that.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Lincoln vs. Quincy boys basketball
QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team scored eight of the game’s final nine points to defeat Lincoln 43-40 on Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym. MRN Editor David Adam captured some of the action below:
muddyriversports.com
Blue Devils finish first half of WB6 slate in thick of title chase with chance to repeat as champs
QUINCY — Outside of the obvious scenario — that would be to beat Moline — the Quincy High School boys basketball players know what needs to happen over the second half of the Western Big 6 Conference season for them to repeat as league champions. The Blue...
muddyriversports.com
Hawks’ six-game win streak ends at hands of Bearcats as Nelson plays role of 3-point sniper
QUINCY — Having only one day to prepare for Southwest Baptist University wasn’t enough. Playing less than 48 hours after pulling away late for a hard-fought victory over Rockhurst, the Quincy University men’s basketball team was unable to effectively defend SBU’s motion offense and was repeatedly burned by reigning Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year Quinn Nelson.
WAND TV
Springfield-native starts Jeopardy! streak, goes on to play next week
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He followed suit on Thursday, winning $33,601. Friday's score of $21,201 earns him an invite back on Monday. He goes into the new week $96,403 richer.
KBUR
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor […]
wlds.com
City Officials Answer the Do’s and Dont’s on GFL Trash Service Questions
Some confusion and frustration continues when it comes to the new trash and recycling service in Jacksonville. The city’s contract with GFL Environmental went into effect on January 1st and nearly two weeks in, some residents are still having trouble figuring out where to find answers to their questions.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 12, 2023
Rachael Mallory, 32, of Quincy for trespassing at Frederick Ball. NTA 109. Zachary Chapman, 1534 Adams, reports the theft of two packages from the porch of his residence between 1630-2100 hours on 1-10-23. 310. Shannon Fleming, 37, of Quincy for stop sign vilolation at 22nd and Monroe. PTC 146. Andrew...
