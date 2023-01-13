Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. XRP can't be confiscated by government, says ex-Ripple director. After dispelling rumors about a government buyback of XRP last week, Matt Hamilton, Ripple's former director of developer relations, has taken to Twitter to refute yet another speculation circulating within the crypto community. This time, it concerns a possible confiscation of the XRP token by the government. In his recent Twitter thread, Hamilton names three reasons why such a scenario is impossible. First, XRP is decentralized and cannot be seized without forcing key holders. Second, if the government needs a token for its own use, it would be easier to create its own crypto (CBDC). Third, if the government wants to prevent others from using XRP, it would kill the token's value and utility, and XRP would be replaced by a fork.

3 DAYS AGO