Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Decoldest Crawford, former Nebraska WR and LSU commit, announces new program
One of the best names in college football has found a new home. DeColdest Crawford announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was committing to Louisiana Tech. The 6-0, 180-pound wide receiver is leaving Nebraska after one season. He also had formerly been committed to LSU as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
wbrz.com
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach. Before Seimone Augustus led LSU...
Sports Illustrated
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
centralcitynews.us
Walk-On’s Wildcat Coming Soon to Central
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central. The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
theadvocate.com
Who were the 50th Louisiana Classic winners? We've got it all right here
Top team totals: 1, Catholic 244. 2, Teurlings Catholic 209. 3, Brother Martin 208.5. 4, Jesuit 206.5. 5, Holy Cross 159. 6, North DeSoto 154. 7, Rockwall Heath 147. 8, St. Paul’s 143. 9, Airline 111.5. 10, Southside 104. 11, East Ascension 95.5. 12, Rummel 79. 13, Shaw 76. 14, Dutchtown 68.5. 15, Sam Houston 66. 16, Parkway 65. 17, De Le Salle 63.5. 18, St. Amant 53.5. 19, Sulphur 53. 20, Baton Rouge High 52. 21, Fontainebleau 49, Walker 49. 24, Zachary 48. 25, Live Oak 46.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
wbrz.com
LSU student on life support in hospital after being hit while standing in middle of Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore was reportedly struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive overnight. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. For unknown reasons, the student...
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
Check Out All The Events Coming To Shreveport-Bossier This Spring
For all the folks complaining that there isn't anything to do in Shreveport-Bossier, this calendar of upcoming events proves that simply isn't the truth!. Check out our guide to everything coming to our region over the next few months. You might want to bookmark this page since we'll be updating it frequently.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
Superior Grill Just Posted the Update That Lafayette Residents Have Been Waiting For
Ever since Superior Grill announced they would be opening a location in Lafayette, residents have been anticipating their opening. It has been a little over a year since we learned that Superior Grill would be opening on the property that the old Randol's Restaurant called home for decades. There was...
The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras
If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0