Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central. The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO