Lori Harvey Denies Dating Rumors Regarding Diddy And His Son Justin Combs

By Samjah Iman
 3 days ago

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Lori Harvey is setting the record straight about the rumors that surround her personal life.

Lori Harvey is aware of the rumors about her dating life and seems unbothered about them all. The socialite appeared on a talk show with Adrienne Bailon , where she spoke about her father, Steve Harvey, and all the gossip about her dating life that floats around the internet. When asked what the one piece of advice she received from her father that stuck with her, she stated, “Just remember you are the prize always. That’s like his golden slogan for me.”

And Harvey definitely carries herself as a prize. The 25-year-old seems to be living her best dating life, and we aren’t mad at her. She’s been linked to famous hunks like Michael B Jordan and Damson Idris, to name a few. And while the SKN by LH CEO doesn’t talk much about her relationships, she did declare that a lot of the stuff we hear about her dating life isn’t necessarily true. “I’ve heard I’ve dated a son and father before,” commented Harvey. When Bailon asked if that rumor was true, the model replied, “absolutely not true.”

Social media users went ham in the comment section, speculating that Harvey isn’t telling the truth. And whether she is or isn’t, it’s actually none of our business!

Keep doing you, Lori!

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spark Romance Rumors

Steve Harvey Dishes On The Gift He Received From Michael B. Jordan That Ultimately Impressed Him

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

