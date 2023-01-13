The Texans completed a pair of interviews for their head coaching job over the weekend. Houston interviewed current Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for the position. The two Philly coaches join Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as coaches to be interviewed. The team has an interview upcoming with former Saints head coach Sean Payton and several other coordinators throughout the league. In other news, starting right tackle Tytus Howard has said he wants to "finish his career" in Houston as he searches for a new contract. Howard is due 13.2-million dollars next season in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

