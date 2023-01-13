Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Monday: Morning rain, evening storms
LANSING, Ill. (January 15, 2023) – Scattered showers are forecast throughout Monday morning. The afternoon will be cloudy, reaching a high of 44 degrees. After sunset, thunderstorms are predicted, and temps will continue to rise, reaching 48 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way. The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday. Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain will arrive Monday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will climb. Expect mild conditions for most of the week, though it will remain cloudy. Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and a low temperature of 36 degrees. Then Monday's rain is accompanied by a high temperature of 49 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Thursday with clouds lingering. Rain mixed with some snow is also possible on Thursday. Expect cooler temperatures by the weekend.
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue through weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures will continue for the Chicago area through the weekend, and rain will move in on Monday. Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees Sunday. Temperatures will stay in...
First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weekend with a warming trend as we head into the new week. Today we're going to reach a high of 38 degrees but things get warmer by Sunday. The MLK holiday on Monday will be rainy but mild. Rain chances remain early on Tuesday.StatsNorm- 31Yesterday- 36Today- 36Sunup- 7:18amForecastToday- Partly cloudy with a high of 38.Sunday- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Warmer. High of 45.Monday- Rainy and mild. 49.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy tonight with snow shower chances due to the gusty wind out of the north riding over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan.Northwest Indiana may have lake effect snow showers tomorrow morning with minor amounts of less than 1 inch. There will be a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer than average temperatures all of next week, which is typically the coldest week of the year for us.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 29.FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES. NORTHWEST INDIANA MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32.SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 38.SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 44.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
thelansingjournal.com
MLK Memories – Lansing’s Sharon Giles recalls decades of progress and challenges
This article first published on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2021. It is republished here because The Lansing Journal believes it is a story worth retelling. Dates have been updated and minor edits made, but the story is otherwise the same as when first written. LANSING, Ill. (January 15,...
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Missing person alert: Man, 36, last seen in South Shore
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood. Kevin Hudson, 36, was last seen Saturday in the 7400 block of South Yates Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. He is 6 feet tall, 200 pounds...
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
East Chicago police hope to reduce crime with Atlas One app
Critical tips can be submitted straight from a user's phone using the app, allowing a witness to send pictures and videos to the department, all anonymously.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
fox32chicago.com
Drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice in one weekend
COOK COUNTY, Illinois - Drivers have hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice this weekend. State Police said that on Saturday at 2:23 a.m., an Illinois State trooper was on I-57 near Illinois 17 in Kankakee County doing a traffic stop. The driver of a red 2010 Dodge Charger sideswiped the squad car and took off. The trooper inside was not hurt.
fox32chicago.com
Person killed in I-94 crash, Trooper rear-ended on scene
CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Illinois State Police responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 111th Street. A pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to ISP. One person was pronounced dead...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour
A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
ISP: 2 squad cars hit by DUI drivers in 2 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different DUI drivers within two days, the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident is when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing […]
Comments / 0