Lansing, IL

thelansingjournal.com

Monday: Morning rain, evening storms

LANSING, Ill. (January 15, 2023) – Scattered showers are forecast throughout Monday morning. The afternoon will be cloudy, reaching a high of 44 degrees. After sunset, thunderstorms are predicted, and temps will continue to rise, reaching 48 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented...
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain will arrive Monday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will climb. Expect mild conditions for most of the week, though it will remain cloudy. Sunday night will bring cloudy skies and a low temperature of 36 degrees. Then Monday's rain is accompanied by a high temperature of 49 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Thursday with clouds lingering. Rain mixed with some snow is also possible on Thursday. Expect cooler temperatures by the weekend. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue through weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures will continue for the Chicago area through the weekend, and rain will move in on Monday. Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees Sunday. Temperatures will stay in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weekend with a warming trend as we head into the new week. Today we're going to reach a high of 38 degrees but things get warmer by Sunday. The MLK holiday on Monday will be rainy but mild. Rain chances remain early on Tuesday.StatsNorm- 31Yesterday- 36Today- 36Sunup- 7:18amForecastToday- Partly cloudy with a high of 38.Sunday- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Warmer. High of 45.Monday- Rainy and mild. 49. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy tonight with snow shower chances due to the gusty wind out of the north riding over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan.Northwest Indiana may have lake effect snow showers tomorrow morning with minor amounts of less than 1 inch. There will be a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer than average temperatures all of next week, which is typically the coldest week of the year for us.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 29.FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES. NORTHWEST INDIANA MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32.SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 38.SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 44.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested for deadly drunk driving crash on I-94 in Chicago

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and killing his passenger. Illinois State Police said Christopher A. Lewis, 27, of Chicago, was driving a Toyota southbound on I-94 early on the morning of January 10. Lewis drove off the interstate at the northbound ramp to...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest and killed on South Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday. Police said the woman was on South Michigan near 62nd in Washington Park around 5:18 p.m. when she was shot in the chest and neck. She was hospitalized in critical condition...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice in one weekend

COOK COUNTY, Illinois - Drivers have hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice this weekend. State Police said that on Saturday at 2:23 a.m., an Illinois State trooper was on I-57 near Illinois 17 in Kankakee County doing a traffic stop. The driver of a red 2010 Dodge Charger sideswiped the squad car and took off. The trooper inside was not hurt.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person killed in I-94 crash, Trooper rear-ended on scene

CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Illinois State Police responded to a crash just after 5 a.m. Sunday on I-94 near 111th Street. A pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to ISP. One person was pronounced dead...
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

ISP: 2 squad cars hit by DUI drivers in 2 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different DUI drivers within two days, the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident is when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

