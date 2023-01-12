Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
TDEC offers TEAP grants
(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will accept applications beginning Monday, Jan. 16 for grants from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program (TEAP). The grants are to fund projects that create or expand uses for waste tires. Such projects include tire recycling and processing, using materials...
WTVC
No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
wvlt.tv
Foster care report for Tennessee
After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
wpln.org
Dental benefits are here for TennCare, but finding a dentist could be a big problem
Tennessee dentists are in demand like never before. Starting this month, all adults on TennCare have coverage — roughly 600,000 people with new benefits — and many are eager to find care. Tennessee has gone from being one of the only states with no dental coverage for most...
wgnsradio.com
RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council
(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
lakecountybanner.com
Green mountain license plate expired in state
Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
WKRN
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
wilsonpost.com
Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism
The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
Kingsport Times-News
Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
Christian Group Calls for Medicaid Expansion as Part of "Moral Agenda" for Tennessee
Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on healthcare in this session. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to expand the state's Medicaid program as part of what the group is calling a "moral agenda" for Tennessee.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
Own or Rent in Tennessee? Make sure you're not missing out on some stimulus money
You’re probably ready to forget COVID-19, but if you’re a resident of Tennessee, you might want to pump your brakes on that. The state is still sitting on a pile of federal pandemic relief money that you just might be eligible for.
wilsonpost.com
Hunting, fishing license renewal change in effect
Holders of hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but expire on the date they were issued in 2022. The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission last year approved the new 365-day license format.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
As fentanyl overdoses increase, TN lawmakers and law enforcement look to possible solutions at southern border
The number of overdose deaths in Nashville alone has grown to an average of 14 a week with three-quarters of those deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Metro Health Department.
Democratic lawmakers urge Gov. Lee to take executive action for DCS issues
The Tennessee State of the Child report found our state had the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation at nearly 34%.
WKRN
Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote
NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.
