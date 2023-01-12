Read full article on original website
Related
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Wall fire causes damage to Knoxville home
A home was heavily damaged after a fire burned a wall Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
WATE
NWS: 2 Tornadoes in Jefferson County, 1 in Meigs County
Survey crews with the National Weather Service in Morristown have found evidence of 3 tornadoes touching down in the region on Thursday, part of a storm system that swept across the south on Thursday, killing at least 8 people. NWS: 2 Tornadoes in Jefferson County, 1 in Meigs …. Survey...
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
wvlt.tv
Frosty cold start to Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory
The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks. Knoxville man remembers his fight to give Martin Luther King Jr. Ave it’s name. Updated: 10 hours ago. Harold Middlebrook befriended King...
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
WDEF
McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
WYSH AM 1380
TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail
The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Comments / 0