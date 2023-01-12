ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, TN

WATE

NWS: 2 Tornadoes in Jefferson County, 1 in Meigs County

Survey crews with the National Weather Service in Morristown have found evidence of 3 tornadoes touching down in the region on Thursday, part of a storm system that swept across the south on Thursday, killing at least 8 people. NWS: 2 Tornadoes in Jefferson County, 1 in Meigs …. Survey...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Frosty cold start to Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory

The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks. Knoxville man remembers his fight to give Martin Luther King Jr. Ave it’s name. Updated: 10 hours ago. Harold Middlebrook befriended King...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail

The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

