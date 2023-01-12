Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking!
We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
Watch As Minnesotans Show Their True ‘Colors’ Before Big Playoff Game
We may have lost in the playoffs yesterday, but before the game, we were all excited to see what was going to happen. This drone footage of all the purple and gold lights around the cities shows our unity and excitement about our big moment. THANKS FOR AN EXCITING SEASON.
Viking Players Who May Not Return Next Season
The Vikings have some roster decisions to make this offseason after their season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the list of players who will either be gone from the roster or will take less money includes the following:
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out
By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
NFL Commissioner Makes Young Minnesota Vikings Fans Year With Super Bowl Tickets
The most adorable boy at the Vikings Game yesterday received something that made him absolutely lose his mind, and the best part is he's overcome some pretty incredible odds to have this exciting moment. MEET CHARLIE. Charlie Huizinga, a young boy battling Leukemia, was awarded Super Bowl 57 tickets on...
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships
ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
New Prague Upsets Becker at 29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The results are in from an annual high school tournament held in St. Cloud over the weekend. The 29th annual Kiffmeyer Duals Mid-Season Wrestling Classic took place at Tech High School on Saturday. The tournament featured teams from around central Minnesota and included 25 state-ranked wrestlers.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0