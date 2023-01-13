Read full article on original website
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
Bayley Reacts To Working With Fresh WWE Talent, RAW Is XXX News, Roman Reigns
WWEShop.com is selling some new RAW is XXX merchandise. Bayley took to Twitter over the weekend to react to working with some fresh talent in WWE, including the likes of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan. She wrote,. “Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs...
Impact Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Has Signed With The Company
Santino Marella will be sticking with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future after signing a deal with the promotion. At this week’s Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, Marella made his debut as Impact’s newest authority figure. On Instagram, the promotion has confirmed that Marella has signed a...
Jim Cornette Examines The Evolution Of Generating Revenue In Pro Wrestling
On the most recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette examined the professional wrestling business over the past 70 years and discussed the key changes, particularly in terms of revenue generation models. He said,. “Well, somebody was just saying that, you know, these numbers are getting up...
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
Lots Of WWE News – Paul Heyman Appears Before NFL Game, SmackDown, Zayn/Owens, More
Prior to Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL playoff game, Paul Heyman cut a promo on the NFL on FOX broadcast to hype up 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. You can check out a video from the segment below:. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown...
Several AEW Stars Set To Compete At Upcoming UWN Show
Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”
WWE SmackDown News – List Of Producers, Backstage Notes, More
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two marquee matches, as GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens picked up a victory over Sami Zayn via disqualification. Fightful Select has provided a list of the producers for this week’s SmackDown and some backstage notes from...
Booker T On Why AEW Shouldn’t Feel Bad Over Fans Expecting Mercedes Mone’s Debut
Mercedes Moné made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month. The former WWE Superstar was then speculated to debut for AEW as Saraya’s mystery tag partner on the January 11th episode of Dynamite. Moné never appeared on Dynamite and it was Toni Storm who tagged along with Saraya instead.
It’s Official – Cody Rhodes Enters The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
It’s official – Cody Rhodes will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pectoral muscle following his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, will be entering the men’s Royal Rumble match.
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
The Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have five matches announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event below:. Men’s Royal Rumble...
WWE Royal Rumble Pitches Made, Lio Rush Set For PROGRESS Event
WWE has recently held multiple meetings internally to listen to pitches for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 28th. Former Superstar Lio Rush will debut for PROGRESS Wrestling this coming weekend against Danny Black. The bout will mark Rush’s in-ring return following his injury at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. You can see the match poster below:
Tony Schiavone Recalls Working With Tully Blanchard, Wishes Him Well
Tully Blanchard recently announced that he is no longer with AEW or ROH, and that he “would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows and things.”. On the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed Blanchard’s complicated AEW departure...
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
