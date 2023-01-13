Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
ewrestlingnews.com
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement
NXT UK superstar Jinny has announced her retirement from performing as a professional wrestler. She posted the announcement to her Twitter account:. Jinny debuted in 2015, first performing for Progress. She competed for the promotion until 2021, and became Progress Women’s Champion in May 2018. She defended the title successfully against Dakota Kai, before dropping the title to Jordynne Grace.
ewrestlingnews.com
Stipulation Announced For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan KOPW Title Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Great-O-Khan in an MMA rules match at the upcoming “The New Beginning” event in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the stipulation, which won the majority of votes against Takagi’s proposed stipulation...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Says He Really Feels Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is interested in main eventing WrestleMania 39 this year. The Architect took to Twitter on Sunday to express his desire to headline WWE’s top pay-per-view event of the year. He wrote,. “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.”. WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – List Of Producers, Backstage Notes, More
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two marquee matches, as GUNTHER retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens picked up a victory over Sami Zayn via disqualification. Fightful Select has provided a list of the producers for this week’s SmackDown and some backstage notes from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP Has Fun With Dominik Mysterio’s ‘Jail Stint’ On Social Media
MVP acknowledged Dominik Mysterio’s recent storyline jail stint on social media this past weekend. Mysterio has claimed that his time behind bars “hardened” him, which prompted the manager of RAW Superstar Omos to poke fun at the son of Rey Mysterio. You can check out MVP’s Instagram post below:
ewrestlingnews.com
New Report Denies Triple H & Stephanie Opposed WWE Sale
Among all of the news surrounding the sale of WWE, a report came out that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were against the sale. A new report indicates that might not be the case. The original story of opposition to the sale came from Axios. Considering Stephanie’s abrupt resignation at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Konnan: Wrestlers Get Backstage Heat For The Stupidest Things Nowadays
Wrestling veteran Konnan has spoken about wrestlers getting into trouble with higher-ups, which he believes happens for the “stupidest” reasons these days. A veteran of multiple promotions, Konnan is best known for his time in AAA, but has also worked in WCW, Impact, MLW, and AEW. Speaking on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE 2K23 To Be Revealed On The Same Day As The Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
WWE fans and gamers will get a look at the upcoming WWE 2K23 game later this month on the same day as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. WWE 2K23 will be the latest in the 2K franchise, which began with WWE 2K14 in late 2013, and comes after the successful WWE 2K22 game which was released last year.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Several AEW Stars Set To Compete At Upcoming UWN Show
Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Kaun Discusses Formation Of The Embassy, Working With Toa Liona
Kaun was a recent guest of the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he discussed the formation of The Embassy, and what it’s like to work with Toa Liona. You can read highlights of his appearance below:. Working with Toa Liona: “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw each...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE For SummerSlam Match In 2020
After making appearances with his father on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio had his first match in pro wrestling when he took on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam in 2020, but he came up short. This led to Dominik signing with the company before the Payback pay-per-view event...
Comments / 0