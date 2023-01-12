ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

wymt.com

Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK & EKU place in cheer and dance

ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday. The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg Police Department warns of phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam is going around and the Prestonsburg Police Department wants to make you aware. Officials said someone is spoofing the 911 communications number and claiming they have a warrant for your arrest. The number shows up as (606) 886-1010. They warned the scammer is...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Martin County High School Student Arrested and Charged for Calling in Bomb Threat as Prank

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the bomb threat called on Martin County High school has been determined to be a student prank. Yesterday the Sheriff’s Department, along with Kentucky State police and members of the Martin County Board of Education were onsite at the Martin County High School to conduct an investigation after 911 Dispatch received a call of a bomb threat.
WOWK 13 News

Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire

UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WSAZ

Police search for wanted woman

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
GRAYSON, KY
Mingo Messenger

Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff

A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023

JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Paramount Arts Center announces musical guests for winter, spring 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — An Ashland, Kentucky mainstay for showcasing the performing arts has released an eclectic musical lineup for early 2023. The Paramount Arts Center has announced new shows bound for Boyd County, including the likes of Gary Allan, Lita Ford, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. On...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Huntington Police Looking For Missing Woman

The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. The Huntington Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of 40 year old Brenda Lee Walker. Walker was last seen in December 2022 in the Huntington area. She is described as standing...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Delbarton councilwoman resigns; leaves in middle of meeting

“I am totally disgusted with each one of you. Not just for today but for all the time I have been here — just a little over three years.”. Delbarton Councilwoman Rachel Chambers-Bowen uttered these words shortly after the Town Council elected Councilman Robert Hunt over Town Recorder Medina Mahon to take over the mayor’s position following the death of Mayor Elmer Ray Spence on Dec. 22.
DELBARTON, WV
WSAZ

q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking

The Prestonsburg Police Department announced Yesterday that they have arrested a Floyd County Man following the discovery of a significant amount of drugs during an investigation. Prestonsburg Police Detective D. Hutchinson charged 36 year old Christopher B Case of McDowell with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl....
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
HUNTINGTON, WV

