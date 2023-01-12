Read full article on original website
Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK & EKU place in cheer and dance
ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday. The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.
Prestonsburg Police Department warns of phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A phone scam is going around and the Prestonsburg Police Department wants to make you aware. Officials said someone is spoofing the 911 communications number and claiming they have a warrant for your arrest. The number shows up as (606) 886-1010. They warned the scammer is...
Martin County High School Student Arrested and Charged for Calling in Bomb Threat as Prank
The Martin County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the bomb threat called on Martin County High school has been determined to be a student prank. Yesterday the Sheriff’s Department, along with Kentucky State police and members of the Martin County Board of Education were onsite at the Martin County High School to conduct an investigation after 911 Dispatch received a call of a bomb threat.
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
Victim identified in fatal Huntington, West Virginia, fire
UPDATE (11:32 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023): The woman who died in a house fire in Huntington has been identified. The Huntington Police Department says Carolyn Hart, 65 of Huntington, was found dead in the house. They say authorities are working on figuring out the cause of the fire and Hart’s death. HUNTINGTON, WV […]
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
Police search for wanted woman
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia, on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said […]
Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff
A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Paramount Arts Center announces musical guests for winter, spring 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — An Ashland, Kentucky mainstay for showcasing the performing arts has released an eclectic musical lineup for early 2023. The Paramount Arts Center has announced new shows bound for Boyd County, including the likes of Gary Allan, Lita Ford, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. On...
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Father of missing West Virginia girl sentenced for assaulting his mother
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for allegedly assaulting his mother. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Shannon Overstreet, 39, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy Plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to charges of Malicious Assault and Forgery for a 2022 indictment. Overstreet was sentenced to 2-10 years […]
Huntington Police Looking For Missing Woman
The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. The Huntington Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of 40 year old Brenda Lee Walker. Walker was last seen in December 2022 in the Huntington area. She is described as standing...
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the week of January 8-14
Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of Jan 9-13 20-CI-00210 PACK, MERIDA VS. MARCUM, DANUELL ET AL. 22-CI-00011 BROKER SOLUTIONS INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FU VS. RATLIFF AKA, S. (MOTION HOUR) 22-CI-00067 HOSPITAL OF LOUISA,INC. DNA THREE RIVERS VS. BLAIR, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 22-CI-00115 CHAFFIN, COURTNEY VS. TRIMPER, JODEE.
Delbarton councilwoman resigns; leaves in middle of meeting
“I am totally disgusted with each one of you. Not just for today but for all the time I have been here — just a little over three years.”. Delbarton Councilwoman Rachel Chambers-Bowen uttered these words shortly after the Town Council elected Councilman Robert Hunt over Town Recorder Medina Mahon to take over the mayor’s position following the death of Mayor Elmer Ray Spence on Dec. 22.
Driver killed after crashing into tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
Floyd County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking
The Prestonsburg Police Department announced Yesterday that they have arrested a Floyd County Man following the discovery of a significant amount of drugs during an investigation. Prestonsburg Police Detective D. Hutchinson charged 36 year old Christopher B Case of McDowell with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl....
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
