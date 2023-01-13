Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI: This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days.
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
Is Trending Stock Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) a Buy Now?
Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +41.5%, compared to...
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ADT (ADT) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ADT (ADT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
These 3 Stocks Are at All-Time Highs -- Are They Worth Buying?
The real estate sector has underperformed the stock market in the recent downturn, but not all real estate stocks are getting hammered. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Tyler Crowe discuss three REITs that are at or near their all-time highs. *Stock prices in the video are...
Can Procore Technologies (PCOR) Climb 31.5% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Procore Technologies (PCOR) have gained 3.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $51.58, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $67.83 indicates a potential upside of 31.5%.
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS engages in the provision of various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days. Golden...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Finance Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
Country music singer Garth Brooks once said that he had more money than his great-grandchildren would be able to spend. Most people won't amass that kind of fortune during their lives. But it's not out of the question that you could make enough money to pass down to your descendants....
Here's Why it is Apt to Buy Ross Stores (ROST) at This Moment
Ross Stores Inc. ROST is an attractive bet for the long term, owing to its strong fundamentals and the off-price retail business model that allows it to deliver value bargains to customers. It has been benefiting from the execution of its store expansion plans over the years. It provided an upbeat view for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.
Has Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for EnerSys (ENS) Stock Now
EnerSys ENS is backed by multiple tailwinds despite the high cost of sales and operating expenses, supply-chain issues and foreign currency headwinds. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from solid product offerings, a firm focus on product innovation (including lithium, Touch-Safe, CPUC and DC fast charge) and robust demand.
3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy for 2023
Dividend stocks generally make great investments. They supply investors with regular passive income. And for investors trying to boost a portfolio, dividend stocks have historically produced higher total returns than non-payers. Dividend stocks are also diverse in terms of what companies offer them and there is a variety of them...
Reasons Why You Should Invest in H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now
H&R Block, Inc. HRB is a consumer services company that has performed exceptionally well in the past year and has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
TME or ABNB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Internet - Content stocks have likely encountered both Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own...
What Makes Credicorp (BAP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Hope Bancorp (HOPE) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
