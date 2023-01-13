"He could win a grand slam" - Mats Wilander believes Nick Kyrgios' 2022 performance will encourage the Aussie to reach his full potential

Read full article on original website
Gauff "ready to leave behind the tag of teenage phenomenon": "It is time to be known as a Grand Slam champion"
Coco Gauff is ready to shake off the tag of 'teenage phenomenom' as she wants to be known as a grand slam champion in the future. Gauff played in a grand slam final before however, she was unable to get the job done. She faced a very strong Iga Swiatek and simply didn't have enough to win the match. She is keen on changing that in the near future and she explained that in her BBC column ahead of the Australian Open writing:
Kyrgios weighs in on fans being ejected for booing Djokovic: "You've paid money to watch a guy play, it's contradictory if you go there and be a clown about it"
Nick Kyrgios doesn't understand fans that buy a ticket to enter a stadium and watch a Djokovic match only to get kicked out for booing him. Kyrgios and Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne once again showing how well they get along now and after the match, Kyrgios spoke to the media. He heavily praised Djokovic which is in stark contrast to how he saw him only a few years ago. The height of the animosity was at the start of the pandemic.
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
"He's the one that is fit and healthy and playing the best tennis, but he has to go out and prove it": Henman believes Djokovic will win GOAT debate
Tim Henman clearly sees Novak Djokovic as the winner of the longstanding GOAT debate but it's on Djokovic to go out and prove it on the courts. Novak Djokovic is in the best position to end up as GOAT according to Henman as he's still playing at a very high level despite his age. Federer is retired and Nadal is dealing with a lot more physical issues with Djokovic giving the Serbian a clear edge in the race. Despite that, Henman thinks he has to prove it:
"His form is a huge handicap in the first few rounds": Wilander believes Nadal's poor form will make him vulnerable at Australian Open
Mats Wilander is sure that Rafael Nadal is good enough to find a way to advance to the second week of the Australian Open but he noted his poor form as a handicap. Nadal has lost six of the last 7 matches that he played with the US Open being the last event where he won two matches in a row. It's a far different look compared to last year when he found himself undefeated heading into the Australian Open with a trophy in hand. That poor form is a problem according to Wilander:
VIDEO: Bizarre moment Nadal's racquet goes missing with ball boy taking wrong one to stringer in hilarious scenes at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal took the opening set against Jack Draper to begin his Australian Open campaign but in a bizarre moment during the set, he couldn't find his racquet. Nadal found himself pleading with the umpire as his favourite racquet went missing with the ball boy taking the wrong one to the stringer.
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
Swiatek's father doesn't believe daughter enters as favourite for Australian Open: "I would rather say that she enters the tournament as the number 1 tennis player"
The father of Iga Swiatek doesn't think his daugther is the favourite for the Australian Open but rather the top-ranked WTA player at the event. Swiatek will enter the Australian Open as the number one player in the world and many, correctly assume, that she's got a pretty good chance to win the event. She's been very tough to beat in the past couple of months but slightly easier than at the start of the year. She was already beaten by Pegula, whom many consider a dark horse candidate at the Australian Open.
"It’s a situation I don’t want to be in, so I leave": Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara on leaving box mid match
Gilles Cervara as the coach of Daniil Medvedev is well known for leaving his box mid match and leaving the arena if the game isn't going to his liking. Speaking to Tennis Majors as part of their Major talk series, he said that it shows Medvedev that he needs to get it right if he does this and he said it is mainly due to his coaching as a result not having the desired effect.
"He's one of the most, if not the most talented guys, I've seen in 10 years": McEnroe full of praise for Kyrgios, hopes for Rune clash
Comparisons are often made between John McEnroe and Nick Kyrgios and the legendary American believes that the latter is great for the game and hopes that his Wimbledon final can lead to more hunger for the game. McEnroe believes that Kyrgios has the talent that someone like Carlos Alcaraz wishes...
(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open
Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
Nadal levels with Ivan Lendl in all time Men's Singles wins after Draper opener at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sealed victory over a fatigued Jack Draper in his opener at the 2023 Australian Open and as well as sealing the feat of reaching the second round, he also leveled for all time Men's Singles wins in third. Jimmy Connors of course sits top of the table and...
Raducanu 'buzzing' after averting Australian Open injury scare: "I'm not stressed about the lack of tennis too much"
Emma Raducanu is excited about the Australian Open as she seems to be good to go following an ankle injury at the Auckland tennis event a week ago. Raducanu rolled her ankle in the second match she played at the event and it left her in tears while leaving the court. She worked really hard to build her body and didn't want to miss the first major of the year with an injury. She worked hard to recover quickly and it seems like she was able to.
Genie Bouchard shows support for Stefan Kozlov following his "humbling" exit from 2023 Australian Open
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard's quest for a main draw berth at a Grand Slam was dealt yet another blow after a desolating 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 loss to young American Ashlyn Krueger in the first round of qualifying at the 2023 Australian Open. The former World No.5, who has struggled...
"I’ve been struggling with that a bit": Djokovic opens up on recent injury, 'cautious' surrounding Australian Open preparation
Novak Djokovic picked up an injury at the Adelaide tennis event where he injured a leg muscle while trying to catch a ball by Medvedev. The Serbian took a medical timeout and continued the match winning it in two. He also finished out the event winning it but seemed to struggle with it during a practice match in Melbourne a few days later. Ahead of the Australian Open, Djokovic admitted that he is struggling with the injury a bit:
Nadal voices displeasure at poor Australian Open ball quality: "After a couple of hits, the ball loses the pressure"
Rafael Nadal will face Jack Draper in the early hours of Monday morning at the 2023 Australian Open but as well as his poor form as of late, he also took aim at another topic in the form of ball quality. Nadal spoke pre-tournament and said that they lose pressure...
Wawrinka quashes retirement talk, acknowledges he is in twilight of his career: "I didn't get so fit for just one season"
Stan Wawrinka is currently ranked 139 after torrid years injured but makes his return to the Australian Open in 2023 after two years away and the 2014 champion has made it clear that he has no plans to retire yet. Talked swirled around the Diriyah Tennis Cup when he showed...
Schett believes Raducanu coach merry go round ending key for former US Open champion's development: "We'll see how she goes now with the one she has now"
Eurosport tennis analyst Barbara Schett believes that the key for Raducanu to improve is to end the coaching changes that have been happening. Many people will tell you that consistency is key in tennis or any other sport. Being in a familiar setting and working with familiar people makes everything go smoothly. That hasn't been the case for Raducanu as she changed a few coaches since winning the US Open and it was visible in her play that was unsure and quite erratic at times.
Nadal dismisses French Open retirement prediction: "I have a very good relationship with Zverev, but not enough to confess something like that to him"
Rafael Nadal dismissed claims made by Alexander Zverev recently that said that Nadal would be retiring this year after the Roland Garros event. Zverev created headlines recently by saying that Nadal will retire at the 2023 Roland Garros event. The comment was made as part of a feature for Eurosport where he was asked to give a bold prediction. Zverev then said:
