Video: Nick Kyrgios hits the practice courts in Melbourne, allaying fears of him missing out on the Australian Open due to injury

Patrick Mouratoglou is certain that Djokovic will be affected by his deportation last year while also claiming he's far from his best tennis at the moment. Nobody is foolish to doubt Djokovic in Melbourne because he's been the best player in that arena in history. The Serbian will aim to win his 10th Australian Open in the next 14 days but Mouratoglou is certain that it might be his toughest one to date. It's understandable and there are some things that are not going in his favour like the injury.

1 DAY AGO