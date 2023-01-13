Video: Nick Kyrgios hits the practice courts in Melbourne, allaying fears of him missing out on the Australian Open due to injury

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff "ready to leave behind the tag of teenage phenomenon": "It is time to be known as a Grand Slam champion"
Coco Gauff is ready to shake off the tag of 'teenage phenomenom' as she wants to be known as a grand slam champion in the future. Gauff played in a grand slam final before however, she was unable to get the job done. She faced a very strong Iga Swiatek and simply didn't have enough to win the match. She is keen on changing that in the near future and she explained that in her BBC column ahead of the Australian Open writing:
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
tennisuptodate.com
"He's one of the most, if not the most talented guys, I've seen in 10 years": McEnroe full of praise for Kyrgios, hopes for Rune clash
Comparisons are often made between John McEnroe and Nick Kyrgios and the legendary American believes that the latter is great for the game and hopes that his Wimbledon final can lead to more hunger for the game. McEnroe believes that Kyrgios has the talent that someone like Carlos Alcaraz wishes...
tennisuptodate.com
"He's the one that is fit and healthy and playing the best tennis, but he has to go out and prove it": Henman believes Djokovic will win GOAT debate
Tim Henman clearly sees Novak Djokovic as the winner of the longstanding GOAT debate but it's on Djokovic to go out and prove it on the courts. Novak Djokovic is in the best position to end up as GOAT according to Henman as he's still playing at a very high level despite his age. Federer is retired and Nadal is dealing with a lot more physical issues with Djokovic giving the Serbian a clear edge in the race. Despite that, Henman thinks he has to prove it:
tennisuptodate.com
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal voices displeasure at poor Australian Open ball quality: "After a couple of hits, the ball loses the pressure"
Rafael Nadal will face Jack Draper in the early hours of Monday morning at the 2023 Australian Open but as well as his poor form as of late, he also took aim at another topic in the form of ball quality. Nadal spoke pre-tournament and said that they lose pressure...
tennisuptodate.com
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal levels with Ivan Lendl in all time Men's Singles wins after Draper opener at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal sealed victory over a fatigued Jack Draper in his opener at the 2023 Australian Open and as well as sealing the feat of reaching the second round, he also leveled for all time Men's Singles wins in third. Jimmy Connors of course sits top of the table and...
tennisuptodate.com
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas believes Rune is too obsessed with tennis: "I’m just worried about him burning out"
Stefanos Tsitsipas got a very good chance to get to know Holger Rune as they both use the Patrick Mouratoglou facilities and he saw how obsessed with tennis he is. Tsitsipas can understand the commitment to the sport as he's quite committed himself but according to Tsitsipas Rune is on another level. He played against him at last year's Roland Garros and Rune won rather comfortably. Speaking about the Danish rising star, Tsitsipas noted his commitment to the sort:
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou believes Djokovic will be affected by Australian Open deportation and is 'still far from his best'
Patrick Mouratoglou is certain that Djokovic will be affected by his deportation last year while also claiming he's far from his best tennis at the moment. Nobody is foolish to doubt Djokovic in Melbourne because he's been the best player in that arena in history. The Serbian will aim to win his 10th Australian Open in the next 14 days but Mouratoglou is certain that it might be his toughest one to date. It's understandable and there are some things that are not going in his favour like the injury.
tennisuptodate.com
"His form is a huge handicap in the first few rounds": Wilander believes Nadal's poor form will make him vulnerable at Australian Open
Mats Wilander is sure that Rafael Nadal is good enough to find a way to advance to the second week of the Australian Open but he noted his poor form as a handicap. Nadal has lost six of the last 7 matches that he played with the US Open being the last event where he won two matches in a row. It's a far different look compared to last year when he found himself undefeated heading into the Australian Open with a trophy in hand. That poor form is a problem according to Wilander:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Bizarre moment Nadal's racquet goes missing with ball boy taking wrong one to stringer in hilarious scenes at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal took the opening set against Jack Draper to begin his Australian Open campaign but in a bizarre moment during the set, he couldn't find his racquet. Nadal found himself pleading with the umpire as his favourite racquet went missing with the ball boy taking the wrong one to the stringer.
tennisuptodate.com
"It’s a situation I don’t want to be in, so I leave": Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara on leaving box mid match
Gilles Cervara as the coach of Daniil Medvedev is well known for leaving his box mid match and leaving the arena if the game isn't going to his liking. Speaking to Tennis Majors as part of their Major talk series, he said that it shows Medvedev that he needs to get it right if he does this and he said it is mainly due to his coaching as a result not having the desired effect.
tennisuptodate.com
Sam Stosur to fully retire after emotional Australian Open
Longtime professional player Sam Stosur will retire fully after an emotional Australian Open as the 38-year-old looks to begin a chapter without tennis. Stosur retired from singles tennis at last year's Australian Open but continued to play doubles tennis. She initially planned to retire from both singles and doubles at the event but returned to playing doubles tennis sometime after. She was part of the Australia Billie Jean King Cup recently and will finish her career at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu 'buzzing' after averting Australian Open injury scare: "I'm not stressed about the lack of tennis too much"
Emma Raducanu is excited about the Australian Open as she seems to be good to go following an ankle injury at the Auckland tennis event a week ago. Raducanu rolled her ankle in the second match she played at the event and it left her in tears while leaving the court. She worked really hard to build her body and didn't want to miss the first major of the year with an injury. She worked hard to recover quickly and it seems like she was able to.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander questions Raducanu's identity as a tennis player despite early win at Australian Open: "She hasn't quite found what she's doing out there"
Mats Wilander said that Emma Raducanu is still searching for an identity despite a rather comfortable win in the first round of the Australian Open. Raducanu had no issues beating Korpatsch at the start of the Australian Open showing his ankle to be fine. The Brit moved well around the court and hit the ball as well as ever. Speaking after the match, Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander praised her for the level shown proving she can win on the big stage:
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek not taking Niemeier test lightly after US Open clash and Wimbledon run: "You saw how intense that match was, how tough"
Iga Swiatek had to rally from a set down against Jule Niemeier at the US Open which is why she isn't taking this round-one matchup against the same player lightly. It was a really strong performance from Niemeir in New York and it's unlikely that she'll repeat that in Melbourne. Even so, Swiatek is not risking anything as she's well aware how well the German can play even if her level hasn't been great lately. She spoke about the US Open clash ahead of the Melbourne one:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal dismisses French Open retirement prediction: "I have a very good relationship with Zverev, but not enough to confess something like that to him"
Rafael Nadal dismissed claims made by Alexander Zverev recently that said that Nadal would be retiring this year after the Roland Garros event. Zverev created headlines recently by saying that Nadal will retire at the 2023 Roland Garros event. The comment was made as part of a feature for Eurosport where he was asked to give a bold prediction. Zverev then said:
Comments / 0