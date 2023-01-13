Eleven things about the Broncos as their first week of head coaching interviews wrapped up and Wild Card weekend arrives. 1. Last week started with a remarkable stretch for Bill Kollar. A Denver Broncos senior defensive assistant in 2022 and the team’s defensive line coach for the seven years before that, Kollar knew since the start of the season that this would be his last before retirement. It didn’t go the way he and the Broncos wanted it to, but he left the NFL on a high note with a 31-28 win over the Chargers to cap 33 consecutive years as an NFL coach.

