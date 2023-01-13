Read full article on original website
3 observations as Denver Nuggets win fifth straight despite Nikola Jokic not playing
The night off for Nikola Jokic allowed the Nuggets to evaluate the back-up center situation. Jokic missed Friday's game with right wrist injury management. Speaking pregame, Nuggets coach Michael Malone made it sound like Jokic could have played if needed. “I think he understands really big picture. So much is...
Fort Morgan Times
NFL Journal: A full-circle moment for Broncos assistant Bill Kollar as he rides into retirement
Eleven things about the Broncos as their first week of head coaching interviews wrapped up and Wild Card weekend arrives. 1. Last week started with a remarkable stretch for Bill Kollar. A Denver Broncos senior defensive assistant in 2022 and the team’s defensive line coach for the seven years before that, Kollar knew since the start of the season that this would be his last before retirement. It didn’t go the way he and the Broncos wanted it to, but he left the NFL on a high note with a 31-28 win over the Chargers to cap 33 consecutive years as an NFL coach.
