WALB 10
Valdosta leaders, Habitat for Humanity present a family with a new home on MLK Day
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity in Valdosta spent their holiday in true spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. fashion — presenting a home to a family in need. And despite hurdles, such as getting the home ready in freezing cold temperatures, the Habitat team was still able to gift the home to a family in need.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
WALB 10
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Friends and community members are working to help a South Georgia athlete who is paralyzed following an ATV accident. Their motto “Gains for Gibs” has been in motion since July when an accident changed Gibson Stuckey’s life. His favorite scripture Matthew 17:20 speaks to his determination.
Community organization working to reduce crime after violent weekend in Valdosta
A bigger push is now underway to help curb violence in Valdosta after a shooting incident and homicide investigation.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Rules for Thee, but NOT for me!
RAY CITY, Georgia – Amid public conversation during the January Ray City Council meeting, Mayor Brenda Exum shared a personal yard waste burning story. Exum claimed that someone called the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) complaining that she was burning manmade (manufactured) material (bedding material) in her yard on November 11, 2021 in the middle of the afternoon violating state law. Since Exum’s public communication last week, a video has surfaced and was provided to the Lanier County News clearly showing that Exum was burning a thick mattress topper (manufactured item) in violation of Georgia State Law.
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
WALB 10
VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three victims were injured after a Valdosta gathering Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police say they responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8 p.m. after a 35-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Shortly after talking to the victim, an 85-year-old and a 73-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to VPD.
WCTV
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
YAHOO!
Police seek help in probing Sunday homicide in Valdosta
Jan. 16—VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a Sunday homicide. At 8:14 p.m., officers were sent to the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after a 911 caller said he came home and found a vehicle had hit a tree in his front yard, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on South Fry Street
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Fry Street.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
vsuspectator.com
BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus
On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
Florida Highway Patrol: Cairo man dies in traffic incident in Taylor County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Monday afternoon.
LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
wfxl.com
Repeat armed robber in Mitchell County sentenced to life in prison without parole
On January 9th, 2023, the trial of Travis Donaldson started in Mitchell County. Donaldson was charged with the armed robbery of the Family Dollar in Camilla, Georgia on February 4th, 2020. District Attorney Joe Mulholland says that Donaldson cased the store, and then approximately 45 minutes later, robbed the store...
WALB 10
Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak man dies in collision with building
A Live Oak man died Saturday morning when his SUV traveled through an intersection and crashed into Hometown Jewelry and Loan. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 57-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 129 (Ohio Avenue) at 3:30 a.m. when approached Duval Street. He traveled through the intersection onto the southbound curb and sidewalk and collided with the building.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
douglasnow.com
COVID-19 convenience store employee allegedly steals $100 from lottery ticket, blows into officer's face at jail
An employee of a local Circle K convenience store, Dedra Robinson, was recently arrested for stealing money from a woman who won $500 on a lottery ticket while she was working. Robinson then received an additional charge during her booking after blowing in the jailer's face while having COVID-19. According...
