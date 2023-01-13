ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran 'happy' about dialogue between Turkey and Syria -foreign minister

 4 days ago
BEIRUT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade.

"We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey, and we believe that it will reflect positively between the two countries," said Amirabdollahian, during a diplomatic visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut.

