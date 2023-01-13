Read full article on original website
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
Avalanche reverse fortune with blowout home win over Senators; Rantanen makes history
The defending Stanley Cup champions, just 48 hours removed from losing to the NHL’s worst team, rebounded with a 7-0 win Saturday over the visiting Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena. A total of 12 different Colorado players recorded at least one point with forward Mikko Rantanen leading the charge.
NHL
Bruins Assign Joona Koppanen to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 13, that the team has assigned forward Joona Koppanen to Providence. Koppanen, 24, played in his first NHL game for the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 12, against the Seattle Kraken. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward has played in 34...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kraken host Lightning seeking 9th straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games on Monday. In an NHL season full of surprises, the Seattle Kraken may be the biggest of them all. The Kraken return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, ESPN+, SN NOW) after becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games. The completed the 7-0-0 trip with an 8-5 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Seattle (26-12-4) has won eight straight and can move into a first-place tie with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with a win and a regulation loss by Vegas on Monday. Pretty incredible for a team that finished 30th out of 32 teams last season, it's first in the NHL. The Lightning (27-13-1), playing the second game of a five-game road trip, come into this game on a modest three-game winning streak after a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champs are third in the Atlantic Division and looking to get on a big roll of their own. This will be a great test for each team -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
FOX Sports
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Flames Preview
Nashville Hosts Calgary in Front End of Back-to-Back Home Set. The Nashville Predators (19-17-6) will look to get back in the win column as they host the Calgary Flames (21-14-9) Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Game 45: Dallas Stars (25-12-7, 57 points) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-14-2, 58 points) When: Monday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m. CT (1700) Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
Boldy signs 7-year, $49 million contract with Wild
21-year-old forward has 29 points this season, could have become restricted free agent. Matt Boldy signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Monday. It has an average annual value of $7 million and runs through the 2029-30 season. "I'm super excited to be sticking around the...
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
Winnipeg Jets unveil special logo for South Asian Heritage Night
The team's first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life is on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m. WINNIPEG, Jan. 16, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets will celebrate their first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m.
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Blackhawks enjoy a day of soccer with Petr Cech, Chicago Fire FC
This week, the Chicago Blackhawks had a day of soccer at Chicago Fire FC's Fire Pitch facility on the north side of Chicago, including a chance to face Chelsea legend Petr Cech, which was a big deal for Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop in Seattle
The Bolts head to the West Coast to face the Kraken at 4 p.m. on Monday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Kraken on Monday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it:...
NHL
Devils set road record in victory against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The New Jersey Devils became the first team in NHL history to win 17 of their first 20 road games when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Jack Hughes had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for the Devils...
