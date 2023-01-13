Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
NBC Sports
WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season
BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
Avs rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic's 27-year-old team...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kraken host Lightning seeking 9th straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games on Monday. In an NHL season full of surprises, the Seattle Kraken may be the biggest of them all. The Kraken return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, ESPN+, SN NOW) after becoming the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games. The completed the 7-0-0 trip with an 8-5 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Seattle (26-12-4) has won eight straight and can move into a first-place tie with the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with a win and a regulation loss by Vegas on Monday. Pretty incredible for a team that finished 30th out of 32 teams last season, it's first in the NHL. The Lightning (27-13-1), playing the second game of a five-game road trip, come into this game on a modest three-game winning streak after a 4-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The three-time defending Eastern Conference champs are third in the Atlantic Division and looking to get on a big roll of their own. This will be a great test for each team -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief.
NHL
Rookie Watch: Canadiens lead NHL in relying on first-year players
Defensemen Guhle, Xhekaj making biggest impact for Montreal. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top five...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Game 45: Dallas Stars (25-12-7, 57 points) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-14-2, 58 points) When: Monday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m. CT (1700) Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: WPG @ PIT - 18:15 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal Winnipeg. Explanation: Video review confirmed Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois impaired Dustin Tokarski's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
NHL
Hurricanes defenseman Burns takes rare face-off, wins against Crosby
Facing long odds on penalty kill, veteran steps up to take draw. Forced into duty, Brent Burns shook off the rust and delivered. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman won a face-off, a rare enough feat. Then you have to consider he won it against Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. Burns was...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Jets on Sunday
Clayton Keller scored and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 2-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who won their third straight game. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced to earn his 22nd win of the season, which is second-most in the league.
