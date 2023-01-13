Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Related
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player
A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old. Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. There were eight different Colorado players with at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists for a four-point day. Trailing 5-0 late in the second period, Andrew Copp scored for Detroit to spoil Pavel Francouz’s bid for a second straight shutout. Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider added goals in the third. Francouz followed up his 29-save shutout against the Senators with another solid performance by stopping 26 shots.
Yardbarker
Rangers, in tight division race, take on Canadiens
So far, 2023 has been good to the New York Rangers. But the Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle. On Sunday, the host Rangers will aim to extend their point streak to eight games while trying to hand the Canadiens an eighth consecutive road defeat. Though the Rangers went 8-3-2 in...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Florida (46 points) moved two points ahead of Buffalo (44) and into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against Atlantic Division opponents. “I thought we played a pretty solid road game,” Tkachuk said.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Yardbarker
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche - NHL (1/16/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a disappointing loss to one of the worst teams in the league, the Detroit Red Wings will try and get back on the winning track Monday afternoon against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday, the Red Wings had...
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 16.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Nikolaev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Preds. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 7:27...
Okposo's shorthanded goal leads Sabres over Predators 5-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens, Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “I think our guys felt and knew when they were playing the right way, they had some control over the game,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “Things were working well for them, it’s just getting back to that.” Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon and Ryan Johansen scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, losers of three straight.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Avalanche on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DENVER -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off a three-game road swing out west that begins on Monday afternoon in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Red Wings (18-16-7; 43 points) and Avalanche (21-17-3; 45 points) will battle in...
NHL
Bossy's daughter creates artwork of her dad for Islanders fans
Painting depicts late Hall of Fame forward's 50th goal in 50 games. Josiane Bossy is using her art to honor her late father, New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy. Josiane created a collage of her Hall of Fame forward father as part of Mike Bossy Night at UBS Arena on Saturday.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Dallas. The Flames dish on the strategy behind their highly competitive two-touch routine. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. January 15, 2023. NASHVILLE - Peering through the viewfinder, a commotion off to the right catches my attention.
NHL
Blankenburg, Johnson return to Michigan, receive championship rings
Christmas is over, but on Friday night, Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg not only got to go home, they had presents waiting for them. The two University of Michigan products on the Blue Jackets made the trip from Detroit, where Columbus plays Saturday night against the Red Wings, to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines take on Ohio State in a hockey rivalry matchup.
NHL
The Backcheck: Trip starts with a win in St. Louis
Entering Saturday night with a 9-9-0 record on the road this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a strong start in the first game of a season-long, five-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. While the Bolts got the start...
Comments / 0