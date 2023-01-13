Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
CVU girls basketball plays first game since social media incident became public
HINESBURG, Vt. — Just yesterday, there wasn't any certainty that the CVU girl's basketball team was going to play anytime in the near future. The dust from a racially insensitive TikTok posted by a member of the RedHawks, causing Thursday night's game against Burlington to be postponed, was still settling, and Burr & Burton wasn't 100% committed to making the long haul up to Hinesburg on Saturday.
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
Hidden Gem: New Hampshire’s ‘Dam Brewhouse’ is Small but Mighty
Last weekend I was skiing at Waterville Valley in New Hampshire. Before and after, I found myself at this tiny, hole in the wall brewhouse in Campton, New Hampshire. It was amazing, and unexpected. But the good beer is hardly scratching the surface of this quant tasting room. So, to...
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
newportdispatch.com
Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
WCAX
Fire destroys well-known Castleton home store
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) -A fire destroyed a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. It happened at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. The smoke could be seen for miles. A statement on the company’s Facebook reads: “Please keep our employees and their families in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy.”
WMUR.com
NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
WCAX
Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash. His name is Arlo, and he ran off after he was involved in an accident with his owner in Killington’s Pass. His is owner is currently in...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Vermont Route 100 in Warren
WARREN — A 23-year-old woman from Randolph was arrested for DUI following a crash in Warren early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 3:10 a.m. Police say the driver, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for...
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
SP: Ticonderoga woman charged with menacing, assault
A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Waitsfield leads to DUI #3 charges
WAITSFIELD — A 37-year-old man was cited following a crash in Waitsfield earlier this month. Authorities say on January 3, they were notified of a truck and motorcycle crash on Riverview Road at around 3:05 p.m. The driver, identified as Tyler Brownlee, of Waitsfield, displayed signs of impairment, police...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after rollover crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON — A 37-year-old man from Sunderland was cited following a crash in Arlington on Friday. The rollover crash took place on East Arlington Road at around 11:00 p.m. Police say that a man was injured and fled the scene prior to their arrival. According to the report, Frank...
newportdispatch.com
Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery
CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
Weekly Report: COVID-19 Up To 22 New Deaths, 61 Hospitalizations, Belknap County Levels High
Attempts to obtain comments from Gov. Chris Sununu and the state Department of Health and Human Services about the increases in the latest numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon. The CDC reported Thursday that community levels of COVID-19 in Belknap County were high (in the red...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH
KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
WCAX
Vehicle crash and fire leads to partial closure of Interstate 89 Saturday
Urban Park Rangers hosted the first ever BIPOC Winter Community Day in Leddy Park. Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington. Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash. South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind.
