Americans Are Being Duped Out Of Their Legacy Of Freedom And Prosperity

The left loves to talk about unity, and democracy, along with love and tolerance. But when it comes to the truth? Well, they say that truth is relative.

"In the scientific world, there are clearly absolute truths, people of faith, the bible helps provide their absolute truths" said Jared Woodfill, former Harris County GOP chair, "We have an agenda right now that is being pushed by the left, and it's a moral-relativism agenda that says there is no truth."

But the truth is, there is only one truth. Unfortunately for the left, the truth has become a thorn in their radical agenda.

Whether it's Covid, elections, politics, documents, and even genders.

"They want you to believe that there is no truth, that there are no moral absolutes, and if you don't subscribe to their view, than they believe that society should shun you, and cancel you" Woodfill told KTRH, "Well, the way we conquer that, the way we defeat it is, we stand up for the truth, we don't give up, we don't compromise, and we don't sit down and shut up."

However, if we continue to accept this increasing denial of truth, Americans will end up duped out of their legacy of freedom, and prosperity.