rinewstoday.com
In the news….summary on January 15, 2023
Masking is now mandatory in some areas and recommended in others at Rhode Island College as they return to school – as Providence, Kent, and Newport County are now at high risk. The Rhode Island Political Cooperative announced that Matthew A. Brown stepped down as co-chair and board member...
United Way: translating data into action – Richard Asinof
Photo by Richard Asinof – Cortney Nicolato, president and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island, in her office. One-on-one with Cortney Nicolato, the president and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island, putting a spotlight on her leadership efforts to translate data into action – and sustainable investments in the nonprofit sector.
