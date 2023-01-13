Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Steamboat Reminisces On WrestleMania 25 Match With Chris Jericho
At WrestleMania 25, Chris Jericho wrestled WWE Hall of Famers Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a handicap match, where Jericho emerged victorious. Ricky Steamboat, who produced the best performance of the three legends, reminisced on the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stipulation Announced For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan KOPW Title Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Great-O-Khan in an MMA rules match at the upcoming “The New Beginning” event in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the stipulation, which won the majority of votes against Takagi’s proposed stipulation...
ewrestlingnews.com
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest Update On Vince McMahon Returning To WWE TV
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon is back working at the office in Stamford, CT. According to reports, there’s a growing feeling within the company that McMahon is looking to return to WWE television; not just behind the scenes, but on-screen as well. Meltzer said,
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation + ‘Being The Elite’
You can check out this week’s episode of ‘Being the Elite’ below:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:. * Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. * Athena vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Molly Holly On Being Thanked By Beth Phoenix In WWE Hall Of Fame Speech
Molly Holly received a special mention from Beth Phoenix during The Glamazon’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. In front of the live audience, Phoenix thanked Holly for helping her throughout her career. During a recent Sign-it-live/Turbo Tuesday livestream, Holly recalled that special moment from the 2017 WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Viewership & Ratings Improve For The Latest Episode Of Young Rock
The latest episode of Young Rock, which is titled “Going Heavy,” did well in television ratings this week. Spoiler TV is reporting that the show was up in viewership from the previous episode. The January 13th episode garnered 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million viewers.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have five matches announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event below:. Men’s Royal Rumble...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T On Why AEW Shouldn’t Feel Bad Over Fans Expecting Mercedes Mone’s Debut
Mercedes Moné made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month. The former WWE Superstar was then speculated to debut for AEW as Saraya’s mystery tag partner on the January 11th episode of Dynamite. Moné never appeared on Dynamite and it was Toni Storm who tagged along with Saraya instead.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble Pitches Made, Lio Rush Set For PROGRESS Event
WWE has recently held multiple meetings internally to listen to pitches for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 28th. Former Superstar Lio Rush will debut for PROGRESS Wrestling this coming weekend against Danny Black. The bout will mark Rush’s in-ring return following his injury at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. You can see the match poster below:
